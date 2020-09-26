Game balls: Virginia 38, Duke 20

Offense
Lavel Davis Jr., WR: Wayne Taulapapa deserves an honorable mention, but when UVa needed a spark, the 6-foot-7 wide receiver delivered. Davis finished the game with four receptions for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The two touchdowns came with UVa’s offense sputtering. In his first college game, Davis sparked the team in its win.
Defense
Zane Zandier, LB: Not a bad way to start of his career wearing No. 0. Zandier recorded a game-high 15 tackles, and he was all over the field for the Wahoos. He added two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the stellar performance from the linebacker.
Special teams
Nash Griffin, P: UVa’s special teams performance left plenty to be desired, but Griffin did well to not only earn the job in camp over a competitive Brian Delaney but to also average 43.9 yards per punt. He downed two within Duke’s 20-yard line.
