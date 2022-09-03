Game balls: Virginia 34, Richmond 17

Offense

Perris Jones, RB: In the first start of his career, the fifth-year senior showed exactly why he won the top running back job during training camp. Jones rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and made two catches for 14 yards. His 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter went for a score, too, and extended UVa’s edge from an 11-point lead to the 34-17 decision it would win by. Jones averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Brennan Armstrong, QB: The trusted signal-caller completed 21-of-33 throws for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also added 105 rushing yards and a score on the ground. His 64-yard scoring run was the sixth longest run ever for a Cavaliers quarterback. He also set a school record for total offense, eclipsing former UVa signal-caller’s Bryce Perkins previous record of 7,910 total yards.

Defense

Josh Ahern, LB: He was only eligible for the second half of Saturday’s contest, but Ahern made it count. He racked up five tackles and a sack in the final 30 minutes of the victory. His tackles in two short-yardage situations — a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1 — abruptly stopped the momentum Richmond gained and helped the Hoos secure a victory. Ahern had to miss the first half because of the targeting penalty he was called for in last year’s regular-season finale against Virginia Tech.