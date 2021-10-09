Game balls: Virginia 34, Louisville 33

Offense

Keytaon Thompson, WR: Thompson finished the game with 132 yards on nine catches, including two fourth-down conversions on the team’s game-winning drive. He came up huge when UVa needed him. Ra’Shaun Henry is an honorable mention with nine catches for 179 yards.

Defense

Darrius Bratton, DB: Bratton’s stats don’t flash. He had just two tackles on the night, but he broke the rock. With UVa trailing 30-27 late in the fourth quarter, Bratton ran down speedster Hassan Hall on a 53-yard rush. The tackle saved a touchdown, and kept UVa within a possession. Virginia ended up winning 34-33, in no small part due to Bratton’s tackle.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: It was another solid day for Farrell, who went 2-3 on field goals with his only miss being a 55-yard kick he left short. Farrell also made all of his extra points, which proved valuable in the team’s one-point win.

