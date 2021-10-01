Game balls: Virginia 30, Miami 28

Offense

Wayne Taulapapa, RB: In his first game back in action following a concussion, Taulapapa rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries. He ripped off a 27-yard run — the longest of the season by any UVa running back — and found the end zone once. Taulapapa contributing adds balance to the offense.

Defense

Mandy Alonso, DL: The powerful defensive lineman from Miami was credited with four tackles, including two sacks. He broke the rock after the victory, earning the respect of his teammates as he helped his college team beat his hometown school.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Every point mattered Thursday, and Brendan Farrell delivered. He replaced an injured Justin Duenkel and drilled each of his two field goals. Farrell was reliable, and UVa needed his consistency.

