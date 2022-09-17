 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game balls: Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: The left-handed signal-caller started slow against the Monarchs, but he finished 20-of-37 for 284 passing yards. He set the school’s all-time record for career passing yards with 7,534 during the game, and more importantly, Armstrong led the Cavaliers on a game-winning drive in the final minute. His 30-yard pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and then 13-yard run put the Hoos in range to try a go-ahead field goal in the waning seconds.

Defense

Aaron Faumui, DT: UVa’s entire defensive front was disruptive versus ODU, but there was no one in the opposing backfield more than Faumui. He racked up five tackles to go along with a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. His fourth-quarter sack of Monarchs quarterback Hayden Wolff came on third down and forced the them to punt.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: The senior kicker redeemed himself in the final seconds with his game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired to push the Hoos to the 16-14 score they won by. He was 3-of-4 on field-goal attempts on Saturday, and three of his four kickoffs also went for touchbacks to neutralize ODU’s return game.

