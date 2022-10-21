Game balls: Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Offense

Dontayvion Wicks, WR: It wasn’t a perfect performance from Wicks on Thursday, but he made a play not many wide receivers could make when he turned a second-quarter reception on a crossing route into a highlight-reel, 44-yard touchdown that provided the Cavaliers a separating score. He made four catches for 99 yards and racked up 43 yards after the catch in the victory.

Defense

Nick Jackson, LB: For the veteran linebacker from Atlanta, the homecoming was perfect. Jackson was in the middle of every big play for the defense, notching eight tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery while playing in front of countless family and friends who were so eager to see him on the field.

Chico Bennett Jr., DE: Bennett started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Virginia last year, and gosh, did the 6-foot-4, 252-pounder show the Yellow Jackets what they’re missing from their team. He tallied two sacks and two tackles for loss to go along with seven tackles. His constant pressure disrupted anything Georgia Tech tried to accomplish on offense.