Game balls: Syracuse 22, Virginia 20

Offense

Keytaon Thompson, WR: He led the Cavaliers with eight receptions for 55 receiving yards, and he also scored their first points of the contest when he took a toss and ran through traffic past the goal line for a rushing touchdown. Thompson’s most important play Friday night, though, came when in the fourth quarter he hauled in a critical catch on UVa’s go-ahead scoring drive while somehow adjusting to a low throw and avoiding having his knee touch the ground. He spun off a defender as well and scampered forward for a 12-yard gain.

Defense

Jonas Sanker, S: A former star of The Covenant School, Sanker continued the strong campaign he’s putting together in his first full season as a starter for the Hoos. Sanker tied for team-high 10 tackles, recovered a fumble and most impressively became the first opponent of Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to intercept a pass thrown by Shrader this fall. Shrader had gone 88 straight throws to start the year without throwing a pick.

Chico Bennett Jr., DE: Through four contests, Bennett Jr. has tallied four sacks, and he was at his best against the Orange. Repeatedly in their backfield, he sacked Shrader twice and racked up four total tackles. The constant pressure he applied on Shrader slowed Syracuse’s high-scoring offense.

Special teams

Jonathan Horton, KOT: Reserve defensive end Jonathan Horton impacted UVa’s ACC opener with a momentum-swinging special teams play. His third-quarter takedown on the kickoff team of Syracuse returner Trebor Pena forced Pena to fumble, and the Cavaliers recovered and ultimately scored on the consequent possession to chip into the Orange’s lead.