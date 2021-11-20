 Skip to main content
Game balls: Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38
Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: In his return to action, Armstrong completed 36-of-49 throws for 487 yards and three touchdowns. He threw passes to nine different receivers and touchdown passes to three different pass-catchers. He operated like he was never injured, throwing through tight windows and on the run with efficiency.

Defense

Anthony Johnson, CB: His interception of standout Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett came in the second quarter and ruined the Panthers’ attempt at a score late in the first half. It was Johnson’s second interception in as many weeks, and he added six tackles to go along with the pick.

Special teams

Jacob Finn, P: Finn punted six times for 245 yards, averaging 40.8 yards per punt. He flipped the field a few times, giving the defense a chance to play in favorable field position. His longest punt was 52 yards and he put one inside the Pitt 20. ​

