Game balls: Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7

Offense

Malachi Fields, WR: In his 2022 debut, Fields was one of the few positives for the Cavaliers’ offense. He recorded five catches for 58 yards and the Monticello alum hauled in his first-career touchdown on a smooth, outstretched grab on a 9-yard throw from quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the third quarter.

Defense

Anthony Johnson, CB: Even with UVa down by a wide margin, Johnson didn’t let it impact the stellar season he’s having. He continued to play hard, and had a pair of pass breakups as well as four tackles and a quarterback hurry in the loss. The Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee now has 13 pass breakups on the campaign.

Special teams

Daniel Sparks, P: Virginia’s offense wasn’t effective on Saturday, which meant Sparks was handed a heavy workload. He punted eight times and booted four of those punts for more than 50 yards. His long punt was for 63 yards. ​