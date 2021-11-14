 Skip to main content
Game balls: Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3
Offense

Keytaon Thompson, WR: On a night when Virginia’s offense didn’t muster much, Thompson still put together a solid effort. He snagged nine catches for 110 receiving yards — his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season — while becoming freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk’s go-to target in his debut.

Defense

Coen King, CB: King didn’t fill the stat sheet, but he made two excellent plays on consecutive snaps to force Notre Dame’s first punt of the night. In the third quarter, King upended Irish tight end Michael Mayer on a second-and-6 for only a gain of three. And then on third down, King broke up a pass from Jack Coan intended for Lorenzo Styles. King finished with three tackles and the pass breakup.

Special teams

Billy Kemp, KR: Before exiting in the third quarter with an injury, Kemp had two returns for 44 yards.

