Game balls: North Carolina 59, Virginia 39

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong threw for a program-record 554 yards. He made one mistake, a second-half interception, but he also fired four touchdown passes and looked the part of a top-tier ACC quarterback. It was the defense that let the Wahoos down.

Defense

Fentrell Cypress II, DB: The defense didn’t do much well, but Fentrell Cypress II’s first-half interception sparked a comeback. He made a nice play on the football, intercepting Howell’s pass in the end zone and returning it into UNC territory. UVa led 28-24 at halftime after trailing 24-7 early. Cypress II’s interception provided the team with a burst of energy.

Special teams

Justin Duenkel, K: Duenkel made his one field goal attempt and recorded a tackle on a kickoff. He bounced back well after missing two field goals against Illinois.

