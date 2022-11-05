Game balls: North Carolina 31, Virginia 28

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Without his three trusted wide receivers, Armstrong displayed poise and leadership during the offense’s largest scoring output against an FBS opponent this fall. Armstrong threw for 232 yards and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, with his fourth-quarter scoring run coming while having to barrel through a few Carolina defenders at the goal line. He also eclipsed the 10,000 total yards mark for his career in this contest.

Sacket Wood Jr., TE: The Cavaliers’ tight end was excellent on Saturday, seemingly coming up with one important catch after another. He registered a career-best for receptions (6) and receiving yards (94), and nearly had a touchdown. His dive toward the pylon in the third quarter was ruled a TD on the field only to be called out of bounds at the 1-yard line following a review. But it ultimately set up a rushing score for Ronnie Walker Jr., and that play pushed the Hoos briefly ahead of the Heels.

Defense

James Jackson, LB: Jackson, a sophomore, is beginning to really understand his role within UVa’s defense, and Saturday was the latest evidence of it. He had 11 tackles and a sack of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to help Virginia in its effort to slow the Tar Heels’ prolific offense.