Game balls: N.C. State 38, Virginia 21

Offense

Billy Kemp IV, WR: The slot receiver remains UVa’s most productive player. He posted his second consecutive 10-catch performance of the season, hauling in 10 balls for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the fall. Despite a shaky game from the Wahoos on offense, Kemp IV stayed steady.

Defense

D’Angelo Amos, S: Amos struggled at times to bring down N.C. State players, allowing them to pull him for extra yards. Overall, though, he led the Wahoos with 10 tackles after stepping into a starting role with Joey Blount injured and out. The FCS transfer has shown he belongs at the Power 5 level in three games with the Wahoos.

Special teams

Vi Jones, LB: Another forgettable week on special teams for the Wahoos gives the honor to N.C. State’s Jones. He blocked Nash Griffin’s punt in the third quarter, representing the special teams highlight of the game.

