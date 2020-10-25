Game balls: Miami 19, Virginia 14

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: UVa’s offense struggled in stretches. That was clear, but Armstrong fought hard in Saturday’s 19-14 loss at Miami. He finished the game with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 91 rushing yards on 15 attempts in his first game back after missing a game and a half with a concussion.

Defense

Charles Snowden, LB: Snowden had to hear throughout the first three weeks that he wasn’t meeting preseason hype. Snowden delivered a gem Saturday, recording eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Special teams

D’Angelo Amos: Nash Griffin deserves an honorable mention for a tremendous day punting, but D’Angelo Amos earns the honor. The JMU transfer with a special teams background blocked a Miami field goal in the first half that gave Virginia a burst of momentum. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers failed to capitalize on the special teams play.

