Game balls: Miami 14, Virginia 12 (4OT)

Defense

Antonio Clary, S: Clary had a key tackle in the opening quarter to kill Miami’s try for trickery. He tackled Canes wide receiver Romello Brinson, who appeared he was going to throw the ball after taking a handoff behind the line of scrimmage. The take down of Brinson started another strong performance for Clary. He finished with six tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. He also had an interception in the third overtime, which provided the Virginia offense the chance to try for a walk-off win.

Coen King, S: The veteran safety racked up 13 tackles and a pass breakup. He was physical against the run and solid against the pass often finding himself matched up with Hurricanes standout tight end Will Mallory. King has been solid in each of the last two weeks since returning from injury.

Special teams

Will Bettridge, K: The freshman field-goal kicker piled up all 12 of UVa’s points. He made field goals from 27 yards, 21 yards and a pair from 41 yards. The two from 41 yards each came in overtime. His third-quarter field goal evened the game at 3 and his fourth-quarter field goal put the Cavaliers ahead 6-3.