Game balls: Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: His afternoon was full of ups and downs, but without Armstrong’s ups, the Hoos likely wouldn’t have been competitive on Saturday. His 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks pushed UVa’s advantage to 10-0 in the opening quarter. He had 313 passing yards, the passing touchdown and a rushing score. He might’ve thrown for more, too, if it weren’t for some of his teammates’ drops. What went wrong for Armstrong were his three costly turnovers against the Cardinals.

Defense

Anthony Johnson, CB: Against the team he began his career with, Johnson was excellent in pass coverage for the Cavaliers on Saturday. He tallied an interception in the opening quarter, which led to UVa’s first touchdown off a turnover this season. Then, in the second quarter, Johnson tipped a pass thrown by Louisville’s Brock Domann, which was ultimately intercepted off the deflection by Hoos safety Antonio Clary. Johnson finished with five tackles, the interception and three pass breakups.

Special teams

Will Bettridge, K: The freshman place kicker was only asked to make one field goal on Saturday, but he converted an attempt that wasn’t an easy one. His 47-yarder to cap the Cavaliers’ first possession gave the Hoos a 3-0 lead. It was the longest field goal for any Virginia kicker this season. Bettridge was promoted to the top place-kicking role following UVa’s loss at Syracuse last month.