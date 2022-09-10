Game balls: Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Defense

Anthony Johnson, CB: His interception on the first pass of the game should’ve ignited Virginia to play inspired from the start. Johnson’s outstretched, two-handed pick in coverage matched up against Illinois’ Brian Hightower displayed Johnson’s athleticism and halted the contest’s opening series. It provided the Hoos good field position and set the tone for the cornerback’s strong individual performance. He finished with six tackles and he added a pass breakup. The interception was the sixth of his career.

Langston Long, S: Long was regularly found where the football was on Saturday. He logged a game-high 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Seven of his tackles brought down standout Illinois running back Chase Brown, and Long recovered the fumble that Brown lost in the first quarter, too. It was a strong performance for Long, who was making his first start against a Power Five foe.

Special teams

Daniel Sparks, P: Of Sparks’ six punts, two were boomed for more than 50 yards and a pair of his punts landed inside Illinois’ 10-yard line. He averaged more than 46 yards per punt and helped UVa play a battle of field position early. Unfortunately for UVa and for Sparks, he got hurt late in the first half and missed the entire second half.