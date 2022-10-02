Game balls: Duke 38, Virginia 17

Offense

Perris Jones, RB: The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back provided the Cavaliers a brief moment of hope when he turned a catch on an out route into an 11-yard touchdown reception late in the first half to cut Duke’s lead down to 21-7. Jones showed off his sure-handedness before displaying his speed and outstanding effort. His diving plunge toward the pylon gave UVa its first points. He finished with eight carries for 41 yards (5.1 yards per rush) and a pair of catches for 20 yards and the TD.

Defense

Nick Jackson, LB: He missed the entire first half because of the targeting penalty he committed in Week 4 at Syracuse, but not even 30 minutes on the bench could slow Jackson. The senior linebacker racked up 10 tackles in the second half alone to go over the 300-tackle mark for his career and register his 17th double-digit tackling performance in his time with the Hoos.

Anthony Johnson, CB: To halt Duke’s first possession, Johnson’s takedown of Duke wide receiver Eli Pancol on a second-down screen pass set the Blue Devils behind the sticks and they eventually had to punt on the series. Johnson logged eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the game.