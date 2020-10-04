Game balls: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Offense
Brennan Armstrong, QB: Death Valley didn’t intimidate Mr. Armstrong. While the stadium wasn’t filled to capacity, Clemson fans made plenty of noise Saturday night. The redshirt sophomore performed well despite the crowd noise, finishing the game with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added 89 yards on the ground. Two interceptions were his only blemishes. Give an honorable mention to Billy Kemp IV, who caught 10 passes for 96 yards.
Defense
Nick Jackson, LB: A few times, Jackson lunged into a play late to barely secure the legs of Clemson running back Travis Etienne. The sophomore linebacker performed well, finishing with a team-high 12 tackles. He’s quickly transforming into a star for the Cavaliers.
Special teams
B.T. Potter, K: The special teams game ball goes to Clemson. While the game balls typically go to UVa players, as is tradition, we’re giving this one to Potter given the relatively dull special teams showing from Virginia. Potter made field goals of 47 and 42 yards for Clemson. Both kept momentum squarely with the Tigers, while misses could’ve given Virginia a boost of needed hope.
