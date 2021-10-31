 Skip to main content
Game balls: BYU 66, Virginia 49
Game balls: BYU 66, Virginia 49

Game balls from Virginia 66-49 loss to BYU.

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong had Virginia's offense humming at times, at one point leading the Cavaliers to touchdowns on six straight drives. He finished with 337 yards and four touchdowns passing and 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Defense

Nick Jackson, LB: Jackson was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable night for the Virginia defense. He finished with 16 tackles, including nine solo stops, and one pass breakup.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points and had touchbacks on seven of Virginia's eight kickoffs.

Week 9 ACC football power poll
Week 9 ACC football power poll

The top three teams in the league have begun to separate themselves from the pack in the Lee Enterprises ACC power poll. And just like nobody expected, they are Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

