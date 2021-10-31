Game balls: BYU 66, Virginia 49

Game balls from Virginia 66-49 loss to BYU.
Offense
Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong had Virginia's offense humming at times, at one point leading the Cavaliers to touchdowns on six straight drives. He finished with 337 yards and four touchdowns passing and 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Defense
Nick Jackson, LB: Jackson was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable night for the Virginia defense. He finished with 16 tackles, including nine solo stops, and one pass breakup.
Special teams
Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points and had touchbacks on seven of Virginia's eight kickoffs.