Gaither ready to prepare Virginia running backs for increased workload

This first-time running backs coach has the task of prepping Virginia’s ball-carriers for what could be the heaviest workloads of their respective college careers come the fall.

Keith Gaither said he is thrilled for his new gig with the Cavaliers, is embracing the fresh assignment and cannot wait for spring practice to begin on Tuesday when he can start tutoring and readying the group of runners.

“We’re going to ask them to do a little more than they’ve done in the past,” Gaither said, “and so it’s going to be a challenge on my end to teach it because at the end of the day, any mistake made is poor coaching. It’s not on them, it’s my fault. So, I take tremendous pride in making sure my guys will be prepared every day.”

For each of the previous 20 seasons he’s spent in college coaching — with his most recent stops at Army, Western Michigan and East Carolina — the veteran assistant worked on the perimeter exclusively. He was a wide receivers coach for the past 13 years and a defensive backs coach for seven before. Gaither played in the secondary, too, and was a four-year starter at Elon.

The Thomasville, N.C. native said adapting to lead a different position group is part of the profession.

“It’s what we do as coaches,” he said. “You learn new terminology and use every resource available to become the best coach you can be, and there’s a lot of carry over at a lot of different positions, and there’s certain things particular to the running backs that I’m going to master. And the one thing I’m fortunate of is I’ve got two of the best running back coaches in the country on our staff.”

Since arriving in Charlottesville, Gaither has studied up on drills he wants to implement and habits he wants his running backs to create this spring. But at the same time, he said, he’s listened closely in staff meetings to Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings for coaching points and tidbits.

Kitchings was the running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons this past fall and has handled the responsibility at various schools prior to his lone season in the NFL, and Elliott guided former Clemson running back Travis Etienne to a record-breaking career. Etienne set Atlantic Coast Conference all-time records for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468).

Gaither said he has the luxury to go to Elliott or Kitchings if he needs to, but they’ve also given him the space to coach the running backs as he sees fit.

Last fall, UVa ran the ball on only 38 percent of its offensive snaps in its air raid offense under ex-OC Robert Anae.

But Kitchings has said he seeks balance with the capability to run the ball or throw it whenever UVa needs to, and in Elliott’s seven years as offensive coordinator at Clemson, the Tigers had a run percentage as high as 55 percent in 2015 and only as low as 45 percent in 2020. Kitchings’ quest as well as those numbers during Elliott’s Clemson tenure would indicate the Cavaliers are probable to have an uptick in rushing attempts this fall, and Gaither’s responsibility this spring is to make sure the backs can manage more touches and more on their plate overall.

“I have one sign in my [meeting] room, and it says ‘Get Better Today,’” Gaither said. “That’s it, because if you get better today and then you do it again tomorrow and the next day, and you continue to stack days, what you do first of all is help the [running back position] get better which bleeds over to help the offense get better, and that gives us a chance to win games.”

Four running backs — fifth-year senior Ronnie Walker Jr., senior Perris Jones, junior Mike Hollins and sophomore Amaad Foston — will get carries this spring, according to Gaither. Hollins and Walker Jr. are the most experienced of the bunch.

Hollins ran 49 times for 213 yards and two scores in 2021 and Walker Jr., now in his third year with UVa after transferring from Indiana, enters this spring with 87 career carries for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

“They’re going to have to learn a whole new language, a new type of offense,” Gaither said, “and sometimes we’ll huddle, sometimes we’ll be no-huddle and they’re going to have to do it from the gun, from pistol, from under [center].

“… And we’re going to take pride in the running back position of understanding the concept of the play whether it’s inside zone, outside zone, power or counter.”

Gaither said he’ll prioritize ball security and those who protect the football will continue to earn opportunities. He said the Cavaliers in the backfield will consistently have to utilize good vision to make defenders miss in tight space when they run it, block well in the passing game and also catch the ball out of the backfield. UVa will throw to its backs more frequently in its new offense, Gaither said, than it did in the past few years.

“My expectations for them is relentless effort,” he said. “You get out there and finish every play, take care of the football and then all of the other stuff is on the coach. If I can teach ‘em where to lineup, what to do, the proper stance, how to make the block, how to make the cut, that’s my job. I think somebody is going to emerge from this group and I’m excited about it.”

On top of Gaither’s running back responsibilities, he’s UVa’s special teams coordinator as well. At Army, his former boss, Black Knights coach Jeff Monken, assembled one of the better special teams units in the FBS. Army’s three blocked punts were the seventh most nationally last season and its four blocked kicks were 10th most. Monken’s Knights also were 24th in punt-return yards and 33rd for net punting.

Gaither said he observed Monken closely and is thankful Monken as well as former Elon coach Pete Lembo, who Gaither worked for in the return to his alma mater as an assistant, took special teams seriously. He said Elliott does, too, and that they’ve formulated a plan together for the Cavaliers.

“We’re creating a model and philosophy that fits our players,” Gaither said.

All the juggling of duties isn’t too much for Gaither, though, who said he’s appreciative of his first job at a Power Five school after coaching at every level — D-III, D-II, FCS and Group of Five — except the top of the college game until now.

“I grew up when UVa was competing for a national championship, winning the ACC and was one of the top programs in the country,” Gaither, who resided in the heart of ACC country, said. “I can remember Coach [George] Welsh and the job they did, so I understand the rich tradition of UVa and it’s a tremendous honor to come and work at an institution like the University of Virginia.”

