Fully healed from shoulder surgery, Virginia's Sam Brunelle is hungry to return to her elite form

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From mid-February through the Sweet 16, her tolerance for pain was tested.

Sam Brunelle spent her final weeks as a member of Notre Dame’s basketball program, she said, navigating a shoulder injury suffered in February in the Irish’s loss to Louisville.

“And by the end of the season, it was a complete tear of the whole labrum,” Brunelle, the ex-William Monroe star who has since left Notre Dame and transferred to Virginia, said Tuesday during ACC Tipoff.

The Cavaliers’ newest forward underwent surgery to repair the shoulder during the summer, and she said the procedure included doctors inserting nine anchors into the shoulder.

Brunelle has recovered nicely, though, she said, and ahead of schedule to return to full health for her first go-around with the Hoos. They open their regular-season slate on Nov. 7 at home against George Washington.

Brunelle was cleared to practice without any restriction two weeks ago.

“I’m shooting the ball like I haven’t shot the ball in a while,” she said, “and it was my shooting shoulder, so that’s really awesome.”

This season, Brunelle is seeking to find the success she had earlier in her college career. During her first year at Notre Dame, she was a 2020 ACC All-Freshman Team choice while averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while starting every contest. She recorded six performances of 20 points or more.

But during the last two seasons, her production dipped. She averaged 7.4 points per contest over 49 games the past pair of campaigns without any starts for Irish coach Niele Ivey, who took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, Brunelle’s first coach in South Bend.

On top of experiencing coaching change due to McGraw’s retirement, Brunelle said in recent years she also dealt with knee issues, which have now been alleviated. Brunelle said first-year UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had knee injuries when she was a player, so the two were able to relate to each other about those problems and that Agugua-Hamilton understood Brunelle’s need to recover from her shoulder surgery.

“She’s put my health at the forefront of everything,” Brunelle said, “and honestly, I’m feeling the best I have felt in a long time because of that.”

Said Agugua-Hamilton: “Now, that she’s back in practice, I see her coming into her own and getting back to how she wants to play.”

Brunelle said Agugua-Hamilton’s system runs through the Cavaliers’ forwards, so there’s opportunity for her to thrive.

“I’m given a lot more freedom to do what I did as a freshman at Notre Dame and more,” Brunelle explained. “Being able to push the ball in transition, make passes, make plays and so I’m super excited for that.”

Agugua-Hamilton said Brunelle, the owner of 115 career assists, is underrated as a passer and that the Cavaliers intend to take advantage of that skill the former McDonald’s All-American has in her game.

“We’re trying to use her versatility and put her in position to do that,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “And one thing that people don’t know is that she's a great passer. That’s something I’ve known ever since she was in high school, so she allows us to do different things because of her passing ability and we can stretch the defense because of her shooting ability, so she impacts us in so many ways.”

Brunelle is a lifetime 32.5% shooter from 3-point range, and Agugua-Hamilton said Brunelle’s accuracy from distance hasn’t faded even in her early return to the court off of the surgery.

Brunelle said she feels like she’s improving as well under Agugua-Hamilton’s watch, which is one of the reasons why — in addition to the proximity to home and the trust in her coach’s vision for the program — she decided on UVa. Agugua-Hamilton, according to Brunelle, promised a comprehensive plan to help Brunelle better her individual skills to in turn boost the team.

And so far, Brunelle said, Agugua-Hamilton hasn’t deviated from it.

“Something I always appreciated about Coach McGraw is that she was blunt,” Brunelle said. “She was going to tell you exactly what she thought and I wanted that from a coach, because to me, that’s going to push me more, tell me where I’m at and where I need to get better. And Coach Mox does the same thing. She’s blunt. She wants to push me.

“And I told her, I said, ‘Coach Mox, don’t be easy on me. I want you to be as hard as you can be on me because I want to be great,’” Brunelle continued. “That’s the only thing she’s done. She’s been straight with me and pushed me to be my best.”