From fire tested to fireproof, Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson readies for Year 2

From Micah Kiser to Jordan Mack to Charles Snowden, the Virginia football program is developing a reputation for impressive linebacker play.
Kiser, Mack and Snowden also excel off the field, earning awards for both their on-field production and off-field achievements. As Snowden enters his senior season, younger linebackers developing within the program hope to meet the expectations set by Kiser, Mack, Snowden, Noah Taylor and others.
Waiting in the wings, perhaps to become the next great UVa linebacker, is sophomore Nick Jackson.
With Rob Snyder hurt in 2019 and Mack suffering a few injuries late in the season, Jackson earned playing time in all 14 games last year. He even started two contests. By the end of the season, Jackson tallied 28 tackles and a sack. The 28 tackles are more than Snowden and Taylor combined for in their respective freshmen campaigns.
The playing time boosted Jackson’s confidence, and he’s expected to be a consistent contributor in his second season as a Wahoo.
“Bryce Hall once told us, ‘You can’t be fireproof until you’ve been fire tested,’” Jackson said. “I think just throwing me in the fire, I learned a lot last year and had to come back and get a lot stronger and get ready for this season.”
Jackson checks in at 235 pounds entering the fall season, making him 10 pounds heavier than the ultra-explosive Taylor. The sophomore is just five pounds lighter than Snowden. He looks the part of a starting ACC linebacker.
Defensive coaches spoke glowingly of Jackson’s work during quarantine, saying he gained strength and stayed in good shape despite no organized team activity for months.
After meaningful reps in 2019, Jackson knew what he needed to do during the time off.
“All of a sudden, his mindset is completely different because now he’s really seen it,” Virginia inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter said. “Now he’s really been a part of it. He sees what it’s like to play in those big time games, and so he knows where he’s more deficient and the areas he needs to work on. That’s what’s really impressed me is just how hard he’s attacked those areas, and how he’s come back.”
In addition to seeing the field in important games, Jackson learned in practice and on Grounds from players like Snowden, Taylor and Mack.
Mack, in particular, impressed the young linebacker with not only his production, but his demeanor and presence as a leader.
“I just watched him and just tried to be like him and still am trying to be like him,” Jackson said.
Given Mack’s production — he left UVa with 289 career tackles and 15 sacks — Jackson picked a good player to emulate. Soft-spoken, Mack typically led by example. When he did speak, players listened.
With Snowden, Taylor and Zane Zandier all in the mix at linebacker this fall, Jackson doesn’t need to become a vocal leader just yet. He can take time to develop his leadership skills while logging snaps next to the experienced returning trio.
Even as he waits his turn to lead the linebackers, teammates expect impressive on-field production from Jackson in 2020.
“I love playing next to Nick,” Zandier said. “He’s gonna have a really big year. He’s a really smart kid, knows the defense well for his age.”
From Mack to Snowden to Taylor, UVa’s most dynamic linebackers emerge on the scene after seasons of development. Early playing time for Jackson signals that he’s ready to take on a prominent role faster than most linebackers on the roster.
Jackson is as prepared as any player on Virginia’s roster to avoid a sophomore slump.
“I’m really excited to see his transformation from last year to this year after kind of being thrown to the wolves when Jordan went down," Zandier said, "but he did well last year, and I think we’re gonna see him do a whole lot better this year, so I’m really excited to watch him.”
