From fire tested to fireproof, Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson readies for Year 2

Defensive coaches spoke glowingly of Jackson’s work during quarantine, saying he gained strength and stayed in good shape despite no organized team activity for months.

After meaningful reps in 2019, Jackson knew what he needed to do during the time off.

“All of a sudden, his mindset is completely different because now he’s really seen it,” Virginia inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter said. “Now he’s really been a part of it. He sees what it’s like to play in those big time games, and so he knows where he’s more deficient and the areas he needs to work on. That’s what’s really impressed me is just how hard he’s attacked those areas, and how he’s come back.”

In addition to seeing the field in important games, Jackson learned in practice and on Grounds from players like Snowden, Taylor and Mack.

Mack, in particular, impressed the young linebacker with not only his production, but his demeanor and presence as a leader.

“I just watched him and just tried to be like him and still am trying to be like him,” Jackson said.