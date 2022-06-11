Fried and Raupp win tennis gold in Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics tennis standouts Jon Fried and Chris Raupp are bringing gold home to Charlottesville.

Competing for Special Olympics Virginia in the top division of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games at the USTA Tennis Center in Orlando on Friday, Fried and Raupp knocked off a team from Maryland by a 7-5 score in a rain-shortened final.

The victory capped a remarkable run through the tournament in which Fried and Raupp came back from a set down in their first-round match, as well as in Thursday's semifinals, en route to an 0-6, 6-0, 10-6 victory.

Fried and Raupp were coached by the Boar's Head Resort’s Ron Manilla, who has helped guide the duo to success on the national and international stage over the last decade.

"I couldn't be more proud of Chris and Jon," Manilla said. “They fought so hard to win the gold. I’m so lucky to be their coach.”