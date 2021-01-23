Freshmen led Monticello girls basketball team to victory over Western Albemarle

Dylan Wood, Marissa Dyer and Samantha Shifflett headline a strong freshman class for the Monticello girls basketball team. The trio played wise beyond their years Saturday as they led the Mustangs to a 51-48 home victory over Western Albemarle.
Wood and Dyer each scored a team-high 10 points, while Shifflett chipped in nine as Monticello (2-3, 2-3 Jefferson District) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to top the Warriors and snap a two-game losing streak.
“During the first half, I don’t think we were playing together as much,” Wood said. “During the second half, we really dug deep and we were really executing all of our plays and what we’ve been preparing for this week and I feel like we all did a really good job.”
It was all Western Albemarle early on. Kate Wallace opened the game with six points and headlined a great defensive effort from WAHS that led to four steals in the opening eight minutes. Dylan Mitchell added a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors a 15-9 lead.
Monticello responded in the second behind the play of Jaylyn Benedetto-Wright. The junior guard tallied six points and Abby Shell added three more as the Mustangs pulled to within four with 1:42 left in the half.
Western regained the momentum just before halftime when Kayleigh Long sank three straight free throws to extend the lead to 25-18 at intermission.
The Mustangs chipped away at the lead after halftime thanks to the play of their post players. A put back from Dyer on a missed shot tied the game at 29 with 2:33 left.
Two possessions later, Shifflett buried a corner 3-pointer to give Monticello its first lead, 32-29, with 2:03 left in the third quarter. After an Ava Ewen trey tied the game, Wood beat the buzzer with a shot from the left wing to give the Mustangs a 35-34 lead after three.
“My coach had a big part of it,” Wood said. “She told me to keep pushing, no matter how much pressure they were putting on me and just continue to run our plays and just what I’ve been doing.”
The fourth quarter started with more of the same as Shifflett canned a 3-pointer and then found Dyer for an uncontested layup to give Monticello its biggest lead, 42-36, with 6:10 left in the contest.
“The biggest thing was just finishing,” Monticello coach Juwuhn Smith said. “We were getting looks, but we just weren’t finishing. They were getting frustrated with the press, so I just said, ‘Settle down, you can handle this,’ so that’s just reigning in that focus and taking care of the little things.”
Western turned to its defense to regain the lead. The Warriors converted two steals into layups and Long added a free throw to tie the game at 44-44 with 2:07 left. Wallace followed with another bucket in transition to give WAHS a 48-47 lead with 46.6 seconds left.
That’s when Wood took over.
The freshman scored on a strong drive to the basket on the ensuing possession to put Monticello back in front, 49-48, with 25.9 seconds left. Wood then sank a pair from the stripe with 7.7 seconds left to stretch the lead to 51-48.
Western Albemarle had a chance to tie it late, but Wood sealed the win on the defensive end, deflecting the ball off a Warriors player to force a turnover and put the game out of reach.
“Dylan plays very mature for her age,” Smith said. “She’s one of those kids that isn’t focused on what she can’t do. She’s focusing on fixing it and taking the next step and how do I move past this. It’s great seeing her confidence rise and knowing when to attack and knowing when to pass and just seeing her grow. Haley stepped up with some really great defensive plays and Sam stepped up with some defense, some boards and hit some really big shots. They focused on taking care of the ball and that’s what they were able to show.”
Wood credits her team and coach for helping her on the last play.
“I feel like I just had a totally different mindset,” Wood said. “I was determined to stop the ball.”
Benedetto-Wright also finished with 10 points to give Monticello three players in double figures. Williams also added six points in the win.
Long poured in a game-high 16 points to lead all scorers for Western Albemarle. Wallace tallied 14 points and Ava Ewen added 11.
Smith thinks Saturday’s win will give her young team plenty of confidence heading into next week.
“I’ve seen fight and heart,” Smith said. “This is a team that loves to play together. It’s rare that you see kids that are able to play at a higher level than they are expected to.”