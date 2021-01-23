Freshmen led Monticello girls basketball team to victory over Western Albemarle

The Mustangs chipped away at the lead after halftime thanks to the play of their post players. A put back from Dyer on a missed shot tied the game at 29 with 2:33 left.

Two possessions later, Shifflett buried a corner 3-pointer to give Monticello its first lead, 32-29, with 2:03 left in the third quarter. After an Ava Ewen trey tied the game, Wood beat the buzzer with a shot from the left wing to give the Mustangs a 35-34 lead after three.

“My coach had a big part of it,” Wood said. “She told me to keep pushing, no matter how much pressure they were putting on me and just continue to run our plays and just what I’ve been doing.”

The fourth quarter started with more of the same as Shifflett canned a 3-pointer and then found Dyer for an uncontested layup to give Monticello its biggest lead, 42-36, with 6:10 left in the contest.

“The biggest thing was just finishing,” Monticello coach Juwuhn Smith said. “We were getting looks, but we just weren’t finishing. They were getting frustrated with the press, so I just said, ‘Settle down, you can handle this,’ so that’s just reigning in that focus and taking care of the little things.”