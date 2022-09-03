Freshmen lead the way in Louisa's win over Courtland

FREDERICKSBURG — There are moments — fleeting but becoming more frequent — ​when Will Patrick forgets that Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter are just 14 years old.

The Louisa County head football coach’s lapses in memory are understandable, seeing as for 48 minutes on Friday nights, there’s been little to indicate that the two are freshmen.

“I’m so excited to get to coach them,” said Patrick, “to just teach them the game.”

Opponents, meanwhile, are learning that either newcomer is a threat to score at any time. Hiter rushed for 113 yards and two scores, and Carter hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions and added an interception on defense as the Lions thumped Courtland, 45-15 on Friday night.

After forcing a Courtland three and out to open the game, Louisa went up 7-0 on a perfectly-lofted play-action pass from senior quarterback Landon Wilson to Carter from 30 yards out.

The Lions (2-0) appeared primed to double that lead when Carter coughed up the ball at the conclusion of a long catch-and-run.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever fumbled in my entire life,” Carter said. “I didn’t want to get my head down about it. I moved on to the next play.”

He wouldn’t need to wait long to make amends. Immediately following the turnover, Carter picked off a pass from Courtland quarterback Liam Wojciechowski and returned it deep into Cougars territory.

“I really didn’t think it would be the very next play, but whatever comes my way… it’s either coming down with me or it isn’t coming down at all,” Carter said.

Louisa led 24-0 at halftime and by as many as 37 points midway through the second half. Junior fullback Adam Mills added a pair of second-half rushing scores for the Lions, who travel to Massaponax next week.

Both of Courtland’s touchdowns came courtesy of speedy senior Kwame Whitaker. The track standout turned on the jets during a 97-yard kickoff return and a fourth-quarter touchdown reception that came on a quick slant. The Cougars (0-2) are off next week before facing Riverbend on Sept. 16.

“It was a valuable lesson that you need to match intensity when you’re playing a good football team,” Cougars coach J.C. Hall said. “And we didn't do that early on. But I do like the fact that they kept competing and kept fighting.”

Hardhats and neon vests were the preferred fashion choices for a rowdy Louisa student cheering section that settled on a “Construction night” theme for their road contest. With Hiter and Carter just setting out on their respective high school careers, the Lions are building the foundation for sustained success.

“The next four years could be something pretty special at Louisa,” Patrick said.