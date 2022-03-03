Freshmen fitting in well with Virginia baseball team

His mugshot on the scoreboard doesn’t match his current look when he steps into the batter’s box.

Virginia freshman Ethan Anderson is a baby-faced rookie who graduated high school in three years to begin his career with the Cavaliers earlier. But the photo — taken during the fall semester — tells a different story.

“I showed up with the beard from Day 1,” Anderson said with a laugh, “because I wanted to give off these manly vibes.”

The switch-hitting infielder and catcher said he feared upon his arrival to Charlottesville he’d come off as young as he is if he didn’t appear older, so Anderson grew out his hair, a thick beard and pairing mustache. He accomplished his mission, too, because the picture, which is also appears above his name on UVa’s official online roster page, reveals a ballplayer closer to 30 years old than one who could still be in high school.

Since the photo was snapped, though, the 6-foot-2 product of Cox High School in Virginia Beach has come to some realizations.

“I wanted to fit in so much,” Anderson said, “but it’s to the point where it doesn’t matter how old you are or it isn’t like high school and people are complaining about how old you are. There’s a level and if you’re good, you’re going to play, so I stopped caring about how I looked and I shaved the beard and cut the hair.

“And now I’m coming in and guys are like, ‘You look like you’re 15 and a completely different person.’ Everyone has been great.”

Anderson is one of four freshmen — along with shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and outfielders Casey Saucke and Colin Tuft — to earn regular opportunities in the starting lineup and aid the Hoos during their eight-game winning streak to begin the campaign. UVa (8-0) and its freshmen contributors host Penn State (3-4), the first Power Five foe for the Hoos this spring, at Disharoon Park to open a three-game series on Friday at 3 p.m.

Anderson has started three times at first base and once as the designated hitter, and appeared behind the plate in a few lopsided contests to replace standout backstop Kyle Teel at the end of games. Anderson smacked a line-drive three-run homer to center, which was the first long ball of his career, and had a double in Tuesday’s rout of William & Mary. He’s hitting .400 through his first 20 at-bats.

“I didn’t know anything,” Anderson said about his expectations for playing time going into the season. “Everything is earned here, so if you do well, you’re going to be in the lineup but if you’re not doing too well, other guys are going to be given shots. So, you got to constantly produce to be in the lineup.”

O’Ferrall settled into the leadoff spot and is a mainstay there, having scored 12 runs and swiped four bases. Saucke is hitting .545 with two homers and eight RBI. Tuft has an on-base percentage of .444.

Additionally, freshman reliever Jay Woolfolk has already logged three appearances out of the bullpen, recording seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

The consensus from the players in the program who have been at UVa for more than the start of this season is that is the first-year Cavaliers have blended nicely with the established group.

“We have great chemistry,” fifth-year senior two-way standout Devin Ortiz said. “It’s surprising to hear it because of how many new guys are on the team, but that’s what makes it great. You have such a great mix of veterans and young rookies, and everyone has bought in. That’s most important. Everyone is selling out to play for one another.”

Anderson said Ortiz and Teel made it easy for him to feel like he was part the team immediately. Ortiz is Anderson’s roommate on the road and though he’s only a sophomore, Teel, according to Anderson, has become his mentor.

Teel is on the Golden Spikes Award watch list and was a preseason All-American after leading the Hoos in hitting with his .335 average in 2021. Anderson said Teel reaches out frequently to see if Anderson wants to hit in the cage and Teel will pick Anderson up on the way to do so.

“And I was watching him on TV last year with all the crazy stuff he was doing,” Anderson said. “We’re paired together a lot because of catching, but I love how he swings and his mentality in the box. He’s great with the bat, so I’ve always found myself around him and I think everyone [of the younger players] finds an older guy that they’re learning from. So, we’re a close team from the locker room to being on campus with each other and how often we’re here at practice. It’s a great environment to be in.”

UVa coach Brian O’Connor said the unbeaten start has boosted the confidence of his lesser experienced players, which is a positive.

The Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 102-15. They’re seventh in the country in runs scored and their 1.38 ERA is the sixth lowest.

“It’s obviously early in the season and we’re only two weeks into it,” he said, “but our team is playing really good consistently in a lot of the phases of the game.”

