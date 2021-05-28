Freshman star Emma Navarro wins national championship, plans to return to Virginia

Emma Navarro is a national champion, but she’s not ready to be done with college.
“I’m planning on going back to school, just because I’ve had such a great time this semester,” Navarro said Friday in Orlando, shortly after winning the NCAA women’s tennis singles championship.
Navarro, a freshman, clarified that she’ll take things “one semester at a time” as she decides when to turn professional. For now, the tennis star will savor a stellar first collegiate season that concluded Friday.
In her final collegiate match of the season, Navarro faced a monumental task.
She needed to take down Miami’s Estela Perez-Somarriba. The senior was the defending singles national champion, having won the title in 2019. Perez-Somarriba also handed Navarro her only singles loss of the season, defeating UVa’s top player 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on April 4.
“I knew she was gonna fight," Navarro said, "and she definitely did today.”
Perez-Somarriba battled, but Navarro controlled Friday’s match. UVa’s stellar freshman won 6-3, 6-1 and looked the part of the nation’s best player. She came in with a specific game plan against Perez-Somarriba and executed it how she hoped.
“I set out today to be super aggressive and dictate with my forehand, and I think I was able to do that and then … finish a lot of points with my backhand,” Navarro said.
With the victory, Navarro becomes the first freshman to win the singles national championship since Duke’s Mallory Cecil in 2009. Navarro also becomes the second player in UVa program history to win a singles national title. Danielle Collins won the championship while at Virginia in 2014 and 2016.
Collins has parlayed collegiate success into a strong professional career. The 27-year-old is ranked in the top 50 in the world, and she cracked the top 25 in 2019. She’s earned more than $3 million in career earnings.
“I’ve heard from Danielle a few times,” Navarro said. “It’s pretty awesome to follow in her footsteps and just see everything that she’s doing on tour. It’s pretty cool to see and definitely inspiring.”
As for next steps this summer, Navarro plans to return home to Charleston, South Carolina. She’ll spend a few weeks there, resting after a long season that saw her lead UVa’s team into the Sweet 16. She also made the NCAA semifinals in doubles playing with redshirt senior Rosie Johanson. The duo lost Thursday, but they became the first doubles team in program history to make the NCAA semifinals.
It was a historic spring for Navarro, who won the singles title with her peers supporting her. In addition to teammates and coaches, Navarro’s cheering section Friday in Florida included her parents, siblings and dog, Major Tom.
A professional career awaits Navarro when she’s ready. In the meantime, she’s having a blast competing on a team and being a college student. It seems like the skilled player isn’t quite ready for that chapter of her life to end.
“I think this one’s really special just because of the team that I’ve had by my side throughout this whole process, and it’s really special to do it for them and do it for UVa,” Navarro said.