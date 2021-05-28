Freshman star Emma Navarro wins national championship, plans to return to Virginia

With the victory, Navarro becomes the first freshman to win the singles national championship since Duke’s Mallory Cecil in 2009. Navarro also becomes the second player in UVa program history to win a singles national title. Danielle Collins won the championship while at Virginia in 2014 and 2016.

Collins has parlayed collegiate success into a strong professional career. The 27-year-old is ranked in the top 50 in the world, and she cracked the top 25 in 2019. She’s earned more than $3 million in career earnings.

“I’ve heard from Danielle a few times,” Navarro said. “It’s pretty awesome to follow in her footsteps and just see everything that she’s doing on tour. It’s pretty cool to see and definitely inspiring.”

As for next steps this summer, Navarro plans to return home to Charleston, South Carolina. She’ll spend a few weeks there, resting after a long season that saw her lead UVa’s team into the Sweet 16. She also made the NCAA semifinals in doubles playing with redshirt senior Rosie Johanson. The duo lost Thursday, but they became the first doubles team in program history to make the NCAA semifinals.