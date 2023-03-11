GREENSBORO, N.C. – Between three orange jerseys and against one formidable opponent taller and bulkier than he is, Armaan Franklin didn’t hesitate.

His instinct was to follow the ball, and the result was a sparking put-back bucket for the Virginia guard that ignited a separating run to close the first half and begin the second in the No. 2-seed Cavaliers’ 76-56 demolition of third-seeded Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The 6-foot-4 Franklin raced past Tigers star Hunter Tyson, who is one of the top five rebounders in the conference, as well as their guards Brevin Galloway and Dillon Hunter en route to corralling the contested board in the air and putting the ball off the glass and through the bottom of the net.

“I’m usually not supposed to be down there rebounding,” Franklin said. “But I saw an opportunity and didn’t get blocked out. I just saw the ball and went to get it. I felt all three of them around me, but I was just trying to go and finish.”

Another layup for Franklin, who was aggressive in driving and pursuing close-range looks throughout Friday’s bout, followed on UVa’s next possession when he cut toward the basket and forward Jayden Gardner found him with a pass in flawless time.

That extended the Hoos’ advantage to 33-25 and then the two baskets from Gardner – in his second consecutive double-double performance – that came afterward sent UVa to the locker room with a 12-point advantage.

The Wahoo faithful that made the trek south were encouraged with loud cheers and Clemson’s supporters were quieted, and a break in action didn’t change the trend either.

“We just wanted to keep going,” Franklin said. “They weren’t just going to go away and they wanted it as bad as we do, so being able to come out in the second half and keep that pressure on them was important.”

And Franklin’s hard dash into the paint and one-handed floater opened the scoring in the second half. The stretch of consecutive points expanded to 14 for the Cavaliers and at that moment they held a 43-25 edge with 17:21 to play to put the contest was out of reach.

“I feel like it spaces the floor out a little more when he’s driving,” Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman said about Franklin. “And he’s creating for others as well, so his ability to get paint touches creates good offense.”

Said fellow guard Taine Murray of Franklin: “He obviously can shoot the ball really well, but it’s really helps the team when he can take it to the rim as well and that set a tone for us being strong.”

Of Franklin’s 16 points on Friday, half came via layups. It wasn’t until burying a 3 from the left wing with nine minutes left that Franklin had a field goal on something other than a layup.

“It just kind of happened within the flow of the game,” Franklin said. “I take what’s presented to me and I think a lot of teams have scouted and won’t let me get a lot of open 3-point looks, so being able to add that [driving ability] to my game has been important to not be one-dimensional.”

Franklin, the senior in his second season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Indiana, registered double figure scoring totals for the eighth time in the last nine games, and he said he feels like he’s playing well entering Saturday’s ACC title tilt against fourth-seeded Duke.

“It would mean a lot,” to win an ACC Tournament championship, Franklin said. “Coming back after the year that I personally had last year, I wasn’t happy with myself and I know everybody wasn’t happy with the results we had. So, we came in during the summer and set a goal and I think we’re taking steps every day to reach those goals.”