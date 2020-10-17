Fourth-quarter miscues doom Virginia in 40-23 loss to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Virginia football team put itself in position to win Saturday night against Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers used three quarterbacks to make up for missing starter Brennan Armstrong. They saw increased production on special teams, generating decent return yardage. The Wahoos even eclipsed 200 yards rushing in an ACC game for the first time since 2018.

Despite a better effort and a tied game early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers were unable to avoid the disastrous errors that cost them in the previous three weeks.

The result was a disappointing fourth quarter and a 40-23 loss to Wake Forest.

A program that prides itself on achieving “unbroken growth” finds itself on its first three-game losing streak since it lost its final four games of the 2017-18 season.

Sticking with its trend from the first three weeks, UVa once again started from behind, taking multiple possessions to ease into the action. The Cavaliers allowed Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons to march down the field on their first drive. Hartman threw a perfect strike to A.T. Terry for a 40-yard touchdown strike.

Less than two minutes into the game, Wake Forest led 7-0.