Four Virginia players selected on second day of MLB Draft

Andrew Abbott became the first Virginia baseball player to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Later in the day, three of his teammates, including two more pitchers, also were drafted.

Abbott was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds, who picked him with the No. 53 overall pick. Pitchers Griff McGarry and Mike Vasil also were drafted Monday. Junior third baseman Zack Gelof moved closer to realizing his professional dreams as well, hearing his name called with the 60th overall pick.

A left-handed pitcher, Abbott shined in his senior season in Charlottesville. He went 9-6, moving to the starting rotation after a role in the bullpen his first three years at UVa. Abbott struck out 162 batters in 106 2/3 innings and posted an impressive 2.87 ERA.

His career ERA sits at 3.06, and he struck out 327 batters across four seasons with the Cavaliers.

The bonus slot value for his selection is $1,370,400. The Reds can pay above or below that value, although going above the slot value may result in a penalty. Some teams attempt to negotiate lower payments to top picks, hoping to allocate some of the remaining money to later draft selections.