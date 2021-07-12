Four Virginia players selected on second day of MLB Draft

Andrew Abbott became the first Virginia baseball player to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Later in the day, three of his teammates, including two more pitchers, also were drafted.
Abbott was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds, who picked him with the No. 53 overall pick. Pitchers Griff McGarry and Mike Vasil also were drafted Monday. Junior third baseman Zack Gelof moved closer to realizing his professional dreams as well, hearing his name called with the 60th overall pick.
A left-handed pitcher, Abbott shined in his senior season in Charlottesville. He went 9-6, moving to the starting rotation after a role in the bullpen his first three years at UVa. Abbott struck out 162 batters in 106 2/3 innings and posted an impressive 2.87 ERA.
His career ERA sits at 3.06, and he struck out 327 batters across four seasons with the Cavaliers.
The bonus slot value for his selection is $1,370,400. The Reds can pay above or below that value, although going above the slot value may result in a penalty. Some teams attempt to negotiate lower payments to top picks, hoping to allocate some of the remaining money to later draft selections.
Soon after Abbott’s selection, Gelof was selected No. 60 by the Oakland Athletics. Gelof’s slot value sits at $1,157,400.
Gelof hit nine home runs and drove in 41 runs for the Cavaliers this season. He hit .312 and stole 12 bases. The athletic infielder hit at least .312 in all three seasons with UVa.
After Gelof’s selection in the second round, McGarry was taken in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The hard-throwing senior offers the organization an exciting project hoping to hone his electric stuff over the coming years.
McGarry’s slot value sits at $375,200.
Vasil, a right-handed pitcher who started the season as Virginia’s most productive pitcher, was drafted in the eighth round by the New York Mets. His slot value is $181,200. Vasil was one of eight pitchers drafted by the Mets through two days of the draft.
Benny Montgomery, an outfielder in the team’s 2021 class, was selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night. Given the slot value of $5,176,900 for the No. 8 pick, Montgomery is expected to join the Rockies’ organization and turn professional rather than coming to UVa.
“The thought of playing at Coors Field, where the ball flies, can’t be cooler to me,” Montgomery told media after his selection.
Another 2021 commit, pitcher Shane Panzini, was taken 108th overall. The fourth-round pick was drafted by the Kansas City Royals, and the slot value of his pick is $538,200.