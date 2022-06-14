Four UVa athletic programs post perfect multi-year rates in APR report

The University of Virginia athletics program earned impressive results in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate Institutional Report, which was released on Tuesday.

Four of the Cavaliers' athletic programs posted perfect multi-year rates of 1,000, and 18 of the school's 23 eligible teams had a perfect APR for the 2020-21 academic year.

According to the NCAA, the national four-year Academic Progress Rate for the current report is 984, up 1 point from the last publicly reported rate in May of 2020. UVa’s multi-year average for its 23 programs during the current reporting period is 991.

For purposes of the report, indoor and outdoor track and field seasons are combined. Virginia’s men’s and women’s squash programs are not included in the report since they are not NCAA Championship-sponsored programs.

The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance. This year, the APR score was a multi-year average of the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

All 23 UVa sports programs included in the report exceeded the required APR of 930.

Four of of the Cavaliers' athletic programs — women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse and women’s track and field — had perfect multi-year scores of 1,000, and 17 of Virginia's 23 programs had a score of at least 990.

The Virginia football program’s multi-year score of 983 is its highest in the history of the APR program that dates back to the 2004-05 academic season. Men’s lacrosse (998) also posted an all-time best mark, while men’s swimming and diving (997), wrestling (993) and women’s tennis (992) equaled their previous best APR multi-year scores.

The minimum APR academic standard for each team is 930. Typically, teams that scored below the benchmark would face penalties. However, due to the current penalty suspension in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will not be subjected to penalties this year. Last year, APR data was not released publicly, and penalties were not assessed.

In Tuesday's report, all of the Atlantic Coast Conference's football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball programs exceeded the NCAA’s required APR.

The ACC also had the highest APR among Power 5 conferences in football, men's basketball, women's golf, men's cross country, women's tennis, men's swimming & diving (tied), women's swimming & diving, men's track & field, women's soccer, wrestling and women's track and field.

“Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, and today’s APR report released by the NCAA is just another example of their impressive efforts,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “We are extremely proud of our programs as they consistently exceed the standards of excellence across the board.”