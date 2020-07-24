Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 630 PM EDT. * AT 542 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CHARLOTTESVILLE TO 7 MILES SOUTH OF CROZET, MOVING SOUTH AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHARLOTTESVILLE, SCHUYLER, IVY, SCOTTSVILLE, ESMONT, DAMON, NORTH GARDEN, NEWCOMB HALL, BATESVILLE, COVESVILLE, WOODRIDGE, MONTICELLO, ROCKFISH, SHADWELL, BARRACKS, KEENE, GLENDOWER, OVERTON, ALBERENE AND SCOTT STADIUM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH