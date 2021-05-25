Four Tandem Friends student-athletes sign to play college sports

“I was not able to compete and prove to everyone that I deserved those titles,” Ford said. “While training, I was not able to keep goals of races in the back of my head. The only thing that kept me going was the possibility of signing with the team in college.”

That goal was achieved Tuesday, when he signed with the Patriots. Now, Love is setting his sights on becoming a successful Division I college runner.

“Right now, I am working to get my mileage up to 70 miles a week,” Love said. “I’m expecting it to be much more competitive, but at the same time, I am expecting it to be a super fun experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Dailey signed to play volleyball at Connecticut College and is excited about the opportunity.

“When I committed last summer, I was really excited about my future at Connecticut College and all the opportunities that came with it,” Dailey said. “So, this signing day is the icing on the cake. I am also so grateful Tandem gave us this special day to officially sign. It is something I have looked forward to ever since I planned to play in college.”

Potentially competing in sports at the college level was not on Farr's radar at the end of her junior year.