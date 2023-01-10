Four takeaways from the 2023 Virginia lacrosse schedule releases

The 2023 college lacrosse season is fast approaching.

Virginia released its men's and women's schedules for the upcoming campaign on Tuesday. Both squads reached the NCAA Tournament last season and again have high aspirations for this season, which begins next month.

The UVa men are ranked No. 1 in the USA Lacrosse/Nike preseason poll and bring back seven 2022 USILA All-Americans, including Tewaaraton Award finalist Connor Shellenberger. The Hoos also welcome a group of freshmen that was rated the No. 1 recruiting class in the country by Inside Lacrosse.

The Cavalier women, who are ranked No. 13 in the preseason polls, return 23 letterwinners from last season's NCAA Tournament team, including leading scorer Rachel Clark, who netted a freshman school record 64 goals last season.

Here are a few takeaways from the release of the Cavaliers' lacrosse schedules.

B1G challenges

The Virginia men's lacrosse team's 14-game regular season schedule includes matchups with four teams from the Big Ten.

The Cavaliers open the season with Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Klöckner Stadium. It will be the first time the schools have ever met in men's lacrosse, but UVa coach Lars Tiffany is no stranger to the Wolverines program. While the coach at Brown, Tiffany faced Michigan twice, going 2-0, earning victories over the Wolverines during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

UVa will take on Ohio State on Sat., Feb. 25 in a neutral site game at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. It will be the Cavaliers' first game in the state of Florida in program history. Ohio State is one of four teams on Virginia's schedule that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Wahoos will return to Homewood Field in Baltimore for the first time since 2019 to face Johns Hopkins in the clash for the Doyle Smith Cup on Tuesday, March 7. Johns Hopkins competes in the Big Ten in men's lacrosse.

UVa's fourth game against a Big Ten opponent will be a highly anticipated matchup with defending national champion Maryland on Saturday, March 18 at Klöckner Stadium.

The two programs have combined to win four of the last five national championships. The Cavaliers beat the Terrapins in the 2021 national championship game. Maryland won both of its matchups with Virginia last season, including an 18-9 victory over the Hoos in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

UVa's nonconference slate also includes matchups with Harvard (Feb. 18), Richmond (March 4), Towson (March 11) and Lafayette (April 25).

“The Virginia fan base will not see a familiar slate of opponents to open the 2023 season,” Tiffany said. “With the addition of two Big Ten opponents and an Ivy, we have boosted what is already a challenging schedule. Our men know what a formidable gauntlet we have created here, and this is raising the level of intensity of our preseason training: we don’t have a choice with this slate.”

Friendly confines

The UVa men have been formidable at home. The Cavaliers went a perfect 8-0 in games at Klöckner Stadium last season, including wins over nationally ranked foes Syracuse, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Johns Hopkins.

Eight of Virginia's 14 regular-season games will be played in Charlottesville, including it first two. Cavaliers will host Michigan (Feb. 11), Harvard (Feb. 18), Richmond (March 4), Towson (March 11), Maryland (March 18), Duke (March 31), Syracuse (April 22) and Notre Dame (April 30).

The rest of the schedule includes a neutral site game against Ohio State (Feb. 25) as well as true road matchups with Johns Hopkins (March 7), Notre Dame (March 25), North Carolina (April 7), Duke (April 15) and Lafayette (April 25).

Going to California

The UVa women will open their season with a two-game road trip to California. The Cavaliers open the season on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stanford, then will face UC Davis on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Palo Alto. The Cardinal went 12-7 last season and won the Pac-12 Tournament championship, while UC Davis went 5-8 during the 2022 campaign.

Following the West Coast swing, Virginia travels to Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 18 before playing its home opener against Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Cavaliers will be on the road a lot this season, with 10 of its 16 games taking place away from Klöckner Stadium. In addition to its three road games in the opening month of the season, the Cavaliers will also travel to face reigning NCAA champion North Carolina (March 11) as well as Richmond (March 15), Pitt (March 18), James Madison (March 22), Syracuse (April 1), VCU (April 5) and Boston College (April 15).

“We are always excited to begin our season and compete with the best teams in the country,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “Our nonconference schedule includes teams from the top conferences across the country."

In addition to Louisville, Virginia’s home slate also includes tilts with Clemson (March 3), Elon (March 5), Notre Dame (March 25), Duke (April 8) and Virginia Tech (April 20) in the regular-season finale.

New ACC addition

Clemson joins the ranks of ACC schools with a women's lacrosse program this season. The addition of the Tigers gives the conference 10 women's lacrosse teams. The others are North Carolina, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

Pittsburgh played its inaugural season last year, finishing 9-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Cavaliers beat the Panthers, 17-7, last season at Klöckner Stadium.

"To see our conference expand provides even more great competition and visibility for the sport,” Myers said.

Virginia will host Clemson for the first time on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m.