Four takeaways from the 2022 Virginia baseball season

This group wasn’t the same as the one that reached Omaha a year ago.

Virginia had top-line pitching to replace going into the spring and a new-look lineup mixing veterans and younger players.

Sure, some faces were familiar, but there was no obvious guarantee about how it would all fit together and lead to success in 2022.

“When we get a chance to go back and reflect on the entire season, not just this moment,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said Sunday following the Hoos’ campaign-ending loss to Coastal Carolina and exit from the Greenville Regional, “I know our guys will be very, very proud.”

The Cavaliers finished 39-19 overall. They beat Coastal Carolina in their regional opener on Friday before dropping a tight contest to East Carolina on Saturday and being eliminated in walk-off fashion by the Chanticleers on Sunday.

It was a sudden finish for a squad that early in the season appeared to be on a trajectory for another deep postseason run.

That didn’t happen, though, leaving the O’Connor and company to abruptly look back on the year. Here are four takeaways from UVa’s season:

Strong cohesion for vets and young players

This version of the Cavaliers wasted little time proving a drastic drop-off would not occur even in spite of losing four pitchers and two position players to the 2021 MLB Draft on the heels of that College World Series run.

Instead, UVa rattled off its best start in program history. The Hoos were 20-1 through their first 21 games and continued rolling to an ascension as high as No. 3 nationally while tallying a 26-3 record by early April.

They played with energy and scored 10 or more runs in 15 of those first 21 contests.

Fifth-year senior left fielder Alex Tappen and fifth-year senior first baseman Devin Ortiz provided experience while sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof blossomed into one of most feared hitters in all of college baseball.

Sophomore catcher Kyle Teel helped guide a pitching staff with starters who hadn’t filled those roles before and transfers in the bullpen facing Power Five talent on a game-to-game basis for the first time in their careers. Freshmen right fielder Casey Saucke and freshmen shortstop Griff O’Ferrall fit in and performed well.

“It really came from great leadership,” Gelof said about how the team developed its identity. “Not only from the coaches, but from within the clubhouse. We had great leaders this year with Devin and Tapp[en], and I think they really showed the younger guys and second-years like Kyle and I, how to still go about our business and hold us accountable. I think when you have close-knit types of guys, it really stems from leaders of the clubhouse and how they hold each other accountable.”

Tappen and Ortiz were there to push the Cavaliers back in the right direction, too, after a tough stretch in mid-April when they were swept at Miami and dropped a series the following weekend at Pitt. They again did the same before the Greenville Regional after an 0-2 showing at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Charlotte.

Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam against North Carolina propelled UVa to a sweep of the Tar Heels to bounce back from those rough series against the Hurricanes and the Panthers. And then last week, Tappen preached and insisted the Hoos would be fine during regional action.

He tried his best to extend UVa’s season and his career, too, going for 7-for-13 across the three postseason bouts. This year, he set career bests for batting average (.366), total bases (139), doubles (15), home runs (13) and RBI (71).

“It’s been amazing, an amazing experience,” Tappen said of his five years at UVa. “Coach O’Connor is not only just the best coach I’ve ever spent time with, but the program that he’s built has turned me into the person I am today and I’m forever grateful for not only the four years here, but the extra year. I can’t put it into words, but it’s been an unbelievable experience and I wouldn’t replace it for the world.”

Gelof’s monster campaign

Then there’s Gelof, who in the early part of the spring found his power stroke and never let it go. His 21 home runs were the second most in a season in school history. His 81 RBI were the most in a season at UVa and the fourth most for any player nationally this year. He clobbered two home runs in Sunday’s elimination game against Coastal Carolina for his fifth multi-homer game of the year — the most two-homer games in UVa history. He also did it against Cornell, Penn State, Duke and Boston College.

Gelof’s .764 slugging percentage was the 10th best in Division I.

“He put himself on the national stage and we wouldn’t have been where we’re at without his contributions,” O’Connor said. “But fantastic year and I’ll tell you, the thing I really like about him is he’s got a presence and poise about him. You don’t see a lot of frustration and disappointment on his face and he plays the game at an even keel and that’s what I think the really, really good ones have. They don’t get real emotional, and he certainly has had great examples to follow.”

Gelof said he benefited from his work in the offseason ahead of this year.

“Learning more about myself and my swing to be able to be more consistent was a huge thing coming into this year,” he said. “I think that’s what really separates great players from good players.”

Gelof will play in the Cape Cod League this summer.

Up and down pitching

UVa didn’t have a clear ace this spring like it had last year with Andrew Abbott, the left-hander now in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization who won nine games in 2021 for the Hoos.

O’Connor said he had to manage his pitching differently this season.

“We had starters with low 4, high 3 ERAs and we didn’t have anybody that really separated themselves as like a 9-, 10-game winner or that type of thing,” O’Connor said. “So, it was the sum of the parts from a pitching standpoint, but having been through this tournament enough, you’ve got to get strong pitching to advance through.”

Nate Savino gave them a chance by throwing into the seventh on Friday against Coastal Carolina and Brian Gursky pitched well enough to keep the Cavaliers in the game against East Carolina on Saturday. Those two, the junior Savino (6-6) and the Southern California graduate transfer Gursky (7-3), were in the rotation all season long. They each logged strong starts like Savino against Coastal and earlier in the year when he threw a complete-game shutout at Duke or Gursky with six solid innings to beat Virginia Tech.

But beyond Savino and Gursky, the third and fourth spots in the rotation were inconsistent and the bullpen was up and down, too.

Jake Berry, who entered into the rotation midway through the spring, threw four shutout innings against the Chanticleers on Sunday before finding trouble in the fifth and then the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

“We needed another guy to step up on the mound and we didn’t get it,” O’Connor said. “Certainly, the pitching is important and it’s been a staple of our program.”

Foundation laid for future

Next season will be O’Connor’s 20th at the helm of the Hoos, and it’s already shaping up to be another exceptional year for the coach based on who the Cavaliers are expecting to return to their lineup.

Gelof, Teel, Saucke, O’Ferrall, junior second baseman Max Cotier, freshman designated hitter Ethan Anderson and freshman infielder Justin Rubin are all slated to be back.

“I’m not really ready to turn to next year yet,” O’Connor said, “but I can see the big picture and understand what we have coming back and things like that. We have a phenomenal pitching class coming in. Really, really talented and they’re going to need to contribute a lot, but certainly we have a great core of position players coming back.”

O’Ferrall and Saucke were ACC All-Freshman team selections. O’Ferrall started every game at shortstop and hit leadoff for Cavaliers. He batted .308 and led UVa with 17 stolen bases, while Saucke only improved as the year went along to finish with a club-leading 16 doubles to go with a .360 average and 46 RBI.

Those two paired with Teel and Gelof will provide UVa proven pop going into 2023.

