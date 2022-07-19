Four storylines to watch at the ACC Kickoff

There’s no clearer sign about the nearing arrival of a new football season more than the start of conference media days.

This week, the Atlantic Coast Conference, league administrators as well as coaches and select players from its teams travel to Charlotte for the annual ACC Kickoff event. Conference commissioner Jim Phillips is slated to speak Wednesday as are coaches and players from squads in the Atlantic Division before representatives from the Coastal Division are scheduled to attend on Thursday.

Virginia is sending coach Tony Elliott, quarterback Brennan Armstrong, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson and linebacker Nick Jackson.

UVa is one of four ACC teams with a new head coach, and that’s one of a few storylines to keep up with heading into the next few days and, more importantly, the upcoming campaign.

New regimes, fresh systems

The Cavaliers hired former Clemson offensive coordinator Elliott away from the Tigers in December after ex-coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down following this past season.

Regime changes happened at Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech, too, meaning Elliott has three fellow big whistles new to their current jobs to match up with inside Coastal Division action this coming fall.

Duke tabbed Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its new boss while Miami hired alum and ex-Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to take the reins. Virginia Tech landed Brent Pry, who departed his post as Penn State’s DC to return to the school he was once a graduate assistant with early in his career under Bud Foster.

This week provides the chance for Elliott and those three coaches to share the progress made within each of their respective programs since their hirings.

Additionally, there are 18 coordinators (11 OCs, seven DCs) in new roles across 13 of the 14 teams in the conference, which translates to either the offense or the defense — and in some cases, both — at those 13 schools being tasked with learning a different system and having to adapt to a fresh scheme in preparation for 2022.

Perennial power Clemson along with the four Coastal teams featuring new head coaches have new OCs and new DCs while Louisville, Florida State, Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech have new offensive coordinators and Wake Forest and North Carolina have new defensive coordinators.

Some have moved within the ACC as well, such as Pittsburgh OC Frank Cignetti (from Boston College) and Syracuse OC Robert Anae (from UVa), which adds intrigue.

N.C. State is the lone exception from staff upheaval as the Wolfpack return 10th-year coach Dave Doeren, third-year OC Tim Beck in addition to fourth-year DC Tony Gibson.

Signal-caller star power

The list of player attendees for the two days in Charlotte reveals the conference’s greatest strength heading into the fall — quarterback play.

Nine of the 14 ACC teams are bringing signal-callers with them to the event.

Armstrong’s 404.5 passing yards per game were the second most nationally and led the ACC in 2021 while Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman’s 39 touchdown passes were sixth most in the FBS and second most in the league. N.C. State’s Devin Leary had a 35-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio a year ago and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham’s 20 rushing touchdowns were the most for any non-running back in the country last season.

And Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke or Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec might just be the best NFL prospect of the bunch.

Sizing up the defending champ

Defending ACC champion Pittsburgh is off an 11-3 year in which it beat Wake Forest in the conference title game before falling to Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Notably gone from that team, though, are ACC Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback Kenny Pickett as well as Biletnikoff Award winner and wide receiver Jordan Addison. Pickett was a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL Draft and Addison transferred to Southern Cal.

Former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska as well.

But beyond those two big-name departures and the void of their ex-play-caller, the Panthers return significant personnel like all five of their starting offensive linemen from last season and superb depth at running back, which might be enough to mask issues on offense if Pitt encounters problems in the passing game.

It’ll be fascinating to learn how preseason voters view the Panthers.

Conference realignment

Certainly, 48 hours in the Queen City won’t pass by without chatter of what’s happening nationally as it relates to conference realignment and the ACC’s place in college football.

Earlier this summer, USC and UCLA announced their plan to leave the Pac-12 behind to join the Big Ten, beginning in 2024. Last year, Oklahoma and Texas made a similar move to take off from the Big 12 to join the SEC, beginning in 2025.

Both the Big Ten and the SEC — with their incoming additions — will soon have 16 members apiece, igniting fears of those two conferences separating well beyond the rest of the sport.

ACC schools are currently locked into a grant-of-rights agreement that was extended in 2016 and runs through 2036. The contract gives the league the rights to each school’s home games until the ACC’s television contract with ESPN expires in 2036.