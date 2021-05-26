Four-star wide receiver from North Carolina verbally commits to UVa

Dakota Twitty, a four-star wide receiver from North Carolina, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound wide receiver becomes the fifth member of Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class.

He’s the first four-star recruit of the 2022 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports’ rankings. Rivals rates Twitty as a three-star prospect.

Prior to Wednesday morning, Twitty had narrowed his list of potential schools down to four. He chose UVa over Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Yale. Ole Miss, North Carolina and West Virginia were among the other notable programs to offer Twitty a scholarship, according to 24/7 Sports.

Twitty fits the mold of what Virginia wants in a No. 1 wide receiver. Like current standout wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., who stands at 6-7, Twitty is what head coach Bronco Mendenhall often describes as “always open.”

Even when a defensive back stays locked in on Twitty, he uses his size and strength to make contested catches. Twitty has done well at the high school level to create separation from defensive backs, but when contested catch opportunities arise, he often brings the ball down. He’s also elusive in the open field, flashing good speed and agility for someone with his size.

Twitty comes from a football family. His father, Derrick, played football at Howard in the 1990s and also is a position coach on Dakota’s high school team, leading the linebackers. Twitty’s immediate family joined him Wednesday morning when he committed to UVa at his high school in front of a crowd of his peers.

