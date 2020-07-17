Logan Taylor, a four-star offensive tackle from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, verbally committed to Virginia on Friday. Taylor is originally from Canada, but he moved to Virginia during his high school years. He chose UVa over schools such as Florida, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, according to 24/7 Sports.
Taylor joins UVa’s 2021 recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and roughly 290 pounds, Taylor possesses elite size for a high-school athlete. While some offensive linemen need time to develop in a college weight room, Taylor holds the physical tools to compete right away.
On the field, he’s a physical player and a gifted athlete. Taylor holds up well in pass protection and dominates rushers in the running game. It’s clear his size is too much for many high school defensive ends to handle.
He’s a quality addition to Virginia’s offensive line unit.
Taylor becomes the 18th member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s the fourth offensive linemen in the class, and the highest-rated recruit of the four linemen, according to 24/7 Sports. He’s also the highest-rated recruit of any position for the Cavaliers’ 2021 class.
According to the recruiting site, Taylor is the eighth-best prospect from Virginia. Given his athleticism and room to improve, the ranking makes sense.
Bronco Mendenhall and company are likely thrilled to add a player with the potential of Taylor along the offensive front. Andrew Gentry, a four-star lineman in the program’s 2020 recruiting class, will join the program in 2022 after serving a religious mission trip.
UVa’s future along the offensive line looks bright.
