Four-star guard commits to Virginia men's basketball program

Isaac McKneely, a four-star guard, verbally committed to the Virginia men's basketball program on Saturday. McKneely is a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

McKneely chose UVa over schools such as Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina and West Virginia.

The West Virginia product is Virginia’s first verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class. Taine Murray, a shooting guard from New Zealand, is currently the lone member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class.

In recent years, the Cavaliers have emphasized recruiting at the guard position. They signed Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle to their 2020 recruiting class. Beekman has played well alongside Kihei Clark, showcasing potential as a primary ball handler.

Murray adds an additional option at shooting guard in future seasons as a 2021 commitment, while McKneely is listed by recruiting sites as a combo guard who offers versatility in the 2022 class. McKneely played point guard and shooting guard in high school, although he likely projects as a shooting guard for Virginia.