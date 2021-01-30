 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star guard commits to Virginia men's basketball program
0 comments
MEN'S BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Four-star guard commits to Virginia men's basketball program

{{featured_button_text}}
210123-cdp-sports-uva846.JPG

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts to a call during a game against Georgia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Isaac McKneely, a four-star guard, verbally committed to the Virginia men's basketball program on Saturday. McKneely is a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

McKneely chose UVa over schools such as Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina and West Virginia.

The West Virginia product is Virginia’s first verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class. Taine Murray, a shooting guard from New Zealand, is currently the lone member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class.

In recent years, the Cavaliers have emphasized recruiting at the guard position. They signed Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle to their 2020 recruiting class. Beekman has played well alongside Kihei Clark, showcasing potential as a primary ball handler.

Murray adds an additional option at shooting guard in future seasons as a 2021 commitment, while McKneely is listed by recruiting sites as a combo guard who offers versatility in the 2022 class. McKneely played point guard and shooting guard in high school, although he likely projects as a shooting guard for Virginia.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds by Rivals, McKneely possesses good size, especially for his age. He’s a physical player on both ends of the floor and figures to translate well to UVa’s defensive system once he arrives in Charlottesville. McKneely fits the mold of a Virginia guard, with impressive shooting prowess and defensive potential.

Rivals and 24/7 Sports both list McKneely as a top-75 player in the 2022 class. He recent made a large jump in the Rivals recruiting rankings, jumping nearly 40 spots in the site’s recruiting rankings. 24/7 Sports lists him as the best player from West Virginia in the 2022 class.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Virginia football schedule revealed
Sports

2021 Virginia football schedule revealed

The Virginia football team's 2021 schedule has been revealed. It includes several marquee matchups, including home games against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame and a road trip to BYU.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert