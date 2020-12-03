Four-star defensive lineman commits to Virginia football team

Bryce Carter, a four-star defensive lineman from Chester, Virginia, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Thursday night.
Carter joins UVa’s 2021 recruiting class, becoming the 23rd member of the Cavaliers' recruiting class. Carter was originally expected to be a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but he told Rivals on Thursday that he’s reclassifying to the 2021 class. He becomes the second four-star recruit in UVa’s class of 2021 according to 24/7 Sports, joining in-state offensive lineman Logan Taylor.
An impressive talent along the defensive line, Carter also had offers from Florida, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others. He opted to stay in Virginia, joining Bronco Mendenhall’s program.
Carter is an athletic defensive lineman with speed and quickness. He possesses the size needed to exceed at the collegiate level, and he’s able to make plays in high school against both the run and the pass. He often beats offensive linemen by using his speed off the ball.
Adding Carter is welcomed news for a team wanting to improve its defensive line depth.
Jowon Briggs, a defensive tackle, transferred unexpectedly earlier this season. Richard Burney, a sixth-year defensive lineman, was ruled out during the season due to a health issue.
James Madison transfer Adeeb Atariwa has stepped in and played key minutes, but Atariwa and Mandy Alonso are both seniors. It’s unclear if either player would consider returning next season for an additional year. It’s also unclear if Burney might try to suit up for one final season.
Depending on decisions from those players, the Cavaliers could be in need of defensive line help next fall.
Carter joins Michael Diatta, a three-star player from Tennessee, as clear-cut defensive linemen in UVa’s 2021 recruiting class. The Cavaliers hope the influx of young talent along the defensive line will help them develop depth at the position for years to come.
