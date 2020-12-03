Four-star defensive lineman commits to Virginia football team

Bryce Carter, a four-star defensive lineman from Chester, Virginia, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Thursday night.

Carter joins UVa’s 2021 recruiting class, becoming the 23rd member of the Cavaliers' recruiting class. Carter was originally expected to be a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but he told Rivals on Thursday that he’s reclassifying to the 2021 class. He becomes the second four-star recruit in UVa’s class of 2021 according to 24/7 Sports, joining in-state offensive lineman Logan Taylor.

An impressive talent along the defensive line, Carter also had offers from Florida, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others. He opted to stay in Virginia, joining Bronco Mendenhall’s program.

Carter is an athletic defensive lineman with speed and quickness. He possesses the size needed to exceed at the collegiate level, and he’s able to make plays in high school against both the run and the pass. He often beats offensive linemen by using his speed off the ball.