Four Monticello student-athletes sign with Division I programs

The Monticello High School athletic program celebrated a number of success stories during the 2020-21 season, including a VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship and the girls lacrosse program’s trip to the regional championship game.
Four members of those teams were honored Wednesday morning as they officially signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.
Izzy Bradley, who broke her own VHSL Class 3 state records in the 50-yard freestyle (23.24) and the 100 backstroke (54.40) to repeat as state champion in both events last season, officially signed to swim at Virginia, where she will join former high school teammate Athena Vanyo.
“It is the final touch on something that we’ve worked towards for most of our lives,” Bradley said. “Once you sign those papers, you truly feel like the doors are open for what is to come next and that you really belong.”
Bradley, who has worked with UVa swimming coach Todd DeSorbo through her club team, Cavalier Aquatic, is excited about the opportunity to swim for the defending national champions.
“The anticipation is so exciting,” she said. “While signing the papers is just a tiny action, it solidifies something that represents so much more. I feel lucky to be able to share such a special moment with my family, coaches, teammates and friends.”
Bradley said that Wednesday’s signing day will serve as motivation as she heads into her final season with the Mustangs.
“Signing those papers makes it real,” she said. “Next year, I will be competing under the University of Virginia, sporting orange and blue, so I want to make this season count as it will be the last tie I pull the gold cap over my head and lock in for the 'Stangs.”
Elisabeth Bendall, another all-state performer for the Mustangs last season, signed to continue her swimming career at Northeastern.
Bendall placed fifth in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.88) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:12.32) to garner all-state honors in both events. As a relay swimmer, Bendall is a two-time state champion and record holder in the 200-yard medley (1:44.17) and 200-yard freestyle (1:36.22) relays.
“I cannot put into words how meaningful this opportunity is,” Bendall said when she verbally committed to the Huskies. “I’ll go way back to my first memories of swimming, which are not nearly as auspicious as recent ones may be. We still have a paper in a storage box somewhere certifying my failure in level one of swim lessons and I will always remember being picked for Marco Polo because I could never catch anyone.”
Monticello’s girls lacrosse team reached the Region 4C championship game last spring and is perennially one of the top programs in the Jefferson District.
Two of its mainstays in the Mustangs' midfield signed with college programs on Wednesday.
Taylar Hackney, fresh off a breakout offensive season for the Mustangs, signed to play at Radford University.
“This day makes me feel so accomplished and to finally be committed officially is so thrilling and surreal,” Hackney said. “I am incredibly lucky to be given this opportunity and I am full of excitement.”
Hackney scored a career-high 29 goals last season and chipped in nine assists to finish with 38 points in just 10 games for Monticello. She also collected 36 draw controls and 14 ground balls and forced four turnovers as a spark plug in the midfield.
She hopes to made a similar impact next year for the Highlanders.
“Now that this day is actually here and my family and friends came to watch, it’s everything I could’ve dreamed off and had been hoping for these past few years,” Hackney said.
The senior is excited to close out her career this spring with her high school teammates.
“[Signing day] gives me a lot of confidence in myself and allows me to feel more like a leader for our team in our upcoming season,” she said.
Hackney's teammate, Alison Swartout, has been a fixture in the Monticello lineup since her freshman year and ranks among the top players to ever don the Vegas gold and black uniform.
On Wednesday, Swartout signed to play lacrosse at the University of Delaware.
“Since the day I committed I have been looking forward to my signing day,” Swartout said. “I’ve known since October 2002 that I was going to be a Blue Hen. This day is very special to me because of how long I’ve waited for it. It marks the official beginning of my time in college athletics. I couldn’t be more excited for that new adventure to begin.”
The senior midfielder tallied a team-high 45 goals and 12 assists last spring to finish with 57 points to lead the Mustangs. Defensively, she put in the work with 37 ground balls, 76 draw controls and forced a team-best 13 turnovers to garner U.S. Girls Lacrosse Academic All-American honors.
For Swartout, Wednesday’s signing day was a culmination of long four-year journey.
“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for a while,” she said. “I was always inspired by going to other athlete’s signing days when I was an underclassman. I’m so excited to celebrate this day with my coaches, teammates, family and friends.”