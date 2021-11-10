Four Monticello student-athletes sign with Division I programs

Bradley said that Wednesday’s signing day will serve as motivation as she heads into her final season with the Mustangs.

“Signing those papers makes it real,” she said. “Next year, I will be competing under the University of Virginia, sporting orange and blue, so I want to make this season count as it will be the last tie I pull the gold cap over my head and lock in for the 'Stangs.”

Elisabeth Bendall, another all-state performer for the Mustangs last season, signed to continue her swimming career at Northeastern.

Bendall placed fifth in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.88) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:12.32) to garner all-state honors in both events. As a relay swimmer, Bendall is a two-time state champion and record holder in the 200-yard medley (1:44.17) and 200-yard freestyle (1:36.22) relays.

“I cannot put into words how meaningful this opportunity is,” Bendall said when she verbally committed to the Huskies. “I’ll go way back to my first memories of swimming, which are not nearly as auspicious as recent ones may be. We still have a paper in a storage box somewhere certifying my failure in level one of swim lessons and I will always remember being picked for Marco Polo because I could never catch anyone.”