Former Woodberry swimmer Jack Stelter commits to Tennessee

Jack Stelter loves competition and thrives when the stakes are high.
The former Woodberry Forest swimmer will have an opportunity to challenge himself on college swimming’s biggest stage after committing to the University of Tennessee for the 2021-22 school year.
“Tennessee is the school of choice for me because I feel as though it will give me all the resources I need to succeed, both in and out of the pool,” Stelter said. “I believe that Tennessee is going to be in a position to win major titles in the coming years and I want to be a part of that. The team seemed very focused on one common goal and that was winning an SEC championship.”
Stelter swam three years at Woodberry Forest and left his mark on the program. As a senior, he captured two individual state titles and a pair of relay crowns for the Tigers.
Not bad for someone that didn’t take up the sport until his sophomore year in high school.
Stelter started swimming for BASS in Orange and later for J.J. Bean and the Virginia Gators.
“That was a fun experience, but as I got older, I wanted to play sports with my school friends,” he said. “I was planning to play football my sophomore year in high school, but changed my mind at the last minute. That decision had a huge impact on my life and swimming at Woodberry Forest for the three years helped me to develop not only as a swimmer, but as a person, in and out of the pool. I was fortunate enough to be able to train with J.J. Bean and the Gators in the summer months to keep me in shape during that gap time."
The competitive drive was fueled at an early age by his brother, Sam, a rising senior swimmer a Woodberry Forest.
“Ever since I was young, I was always competing with my brother,” Jack Stelter said. “I never liked to lose anything, whether it was a game of 1-on-1 basketball in my backyard, or challenging my brother to build a cooler Lego rocket ship. I was always finding something to do to compete."
That competitive drive was evident earlier this year as Stelter led the Tigers to a second-place finish at the VISAA state championship meet. He captured state gold in the 100-yard freestyle (45.57) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.69) and set school records in the 200 and 500 free.
In the relay events, he sparked the 400 free relay team and swam anchor leg on the 200-medley relay that both earned All-American honors. In addition, he captured gold in the 200 free relay to earn a clean sweep of school records at the state meet.
Stelter said his state performance was pivotal in his recruitment to Tennessee.
“I believe that the coaches like my size and my time drops,” he said. “I also believe they see ways in which they can improve my technique. I dropped nearly three seconds in my 100, four seconds in my 200 and about 16 seconds in my 500 from junior to senior year. I began swimming competitively as a sophomore, so I believe that they saw quite a bit of potential in me. Also, because I am also new to the sport, I feel as though I am far from burned out and am motivated to get better.”
It’s been a whirlwind year for Stelter.
Last fall, he verbally committed to swim at Towson University. Those plans changed last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country. Stelter reconsidered his options and decided take a year off from school.
“The decision to take a gap year and decommit form Towson was a very hard decision,” Stelter said. “I was thrilled to be able to swim for [Towson coach] Jake Shrum. Had the coronavirus not happened, I would still be fully committed to Towson. However, at the end of the day, my family and I did not feel comfortable sending me to college in an area where the COVID numbers were rising, where most of my classes would be virtual and a swim season was iffy at best.”
After reopening his recruiting, Stelter had interest from several ACC and SEC programs and narrowed his choices down to Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
“The decision to commit to Tennessee over Virginia Tech was very difficult for me,” Stelter said. “I believe that both programs are moving in the right direction and offer a lot for student-athletes. However, I like the idea of going somewhere completely new. A lot of people from Virginia go to either UVa or Virginia Tech, so I wanted to try something different. I also loved Knoxville and I believe the city itself has a lot to offer. After living in a small town all my life, I am excited about the idea of living in Knoxville.”
One of the major draws to the Volunteers’ program is the specific training each swimmer receives.
“Tennessee has a large coaching staff and three 50-meter pools,” Stelter said. “This gives the program the ability to reach individualize practices. I feel as though the coaching staff will work with me to create a very specific and detailed plan about how I am going to drop a lot of time.”
During his gap year, Stelter plans to train with his former high school coach, Greg Guldin, to prepare for life as a collegiate swimmer.
“At the collegiate level, I hope to have an impact soon,” Stelter said. “I would like to make the conference and NCAA teams. I believe that Tennessee has the ability to win conference championships and set themselves up to win NCAA championships in the future and I hope to be a part of the start of something great.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!