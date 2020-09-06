Former Woodberry swimmer Jack Stelter commits to Tennessee

Jack Stelter loves competition and thrives when the stakes are high.

The former Woodberry Forest swimmer will have an opportunity to challenge himself on college swimming’s biggest stage after committing to the University of Tennessee for the 2021-22 school year.

“Tennessee is the school of choice for me because I feel as though it will give me all the resources I need to succeed, both in and out of the pool,” Stelter said. “I believe that Tennessee is going to be in a position to win major titles in the coming years and I want to be a part of that. The team seemed very focused on one common goal and that was winning an SEC championship.”

Stelter swam three years at Woodberry Forest and left his mark on the program. As a senior, he captured two individual state titles and a pair of relay crowns for the Tigers.

Not bad for someone that didn’t take up the sport until his sophomore year in high school.

Stelter started swimming for BASS in Orange and later for J.J. Bean and the Virginia Gators.