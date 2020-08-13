Former Woodberry star Kyle Bilodeau has concerns about a potential spring football season

Kyle Bilodeau returned to the Purdue University campus in June for voluntary workouts to get a head start in preparation for the 2020 college football season.
The redshirt freshman tight end's excitement was dampened Tuesday afternoon, when the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel all fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wasn’t surprised,” said Bilodeau, a former Woodberry Forest standout. “We’ve all seen what’s been floating around Twitter, so we were kind of expecting it. However, it was still shocking when we got the official news.”
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren acknowledged that cancelling the fall sports season was a painstaking and difficult decision, but said it was made to protect the mental and physical health and welfare of the conference’s student-athletes.
“While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts and their participation through our conversations to this point,” Warren said in a statement on Tuesday. “Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Bilodeau said the Boilermakers held their first fall practice last Friday, and despite the rumors, Purdue coaches and players were moving forward with preparations to play a conference-only season.
Those plans changed Tuesday after conference officials met with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infections Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committed and decided that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medial risks to allow student-athletes to compete this fall.
Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski was proactive in the announcement and brought all of the school's fall sports athletes together in one meeting to give the official announcement.
Bilodeau said the days leading up to Tuesday’s decision were difficulty.
“The uncertainty of everything has been mentally draining,” he said. “Not knowing what to prepare for has been taxing. It’s hard to prepare for a season I you don’t even know if you’re having one or not.”
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end appeared in four games last season for Purdue, the maximum allowed to keep the extra year of eligibility under the NCAA's new redshirt rules. His role was expected to expand in Coach Jeff Brohm's offense, which utilizes multiple tight end sets.
That expanded role has now been put on hold. Brohm addressed the team after Tuesday’s announcement.
“The team was obviously pretty disappointed,” Bilodeau said. “Coach’s message to us after was, although we are disappointed, we need to press on and continue to improve for the possibility of a spring season.”
Brohm told his team he would “press hard” for a spring season. He backed up those words Thursday by releasing a detailed proposal for a spring football season.
“This announcement is better than that alternative, because it leaves spring as a possibility,” Bilodeau said.
Big Ten officials said teams are allowed to hold voluntary practices, meetings and strength and conditioning under the 20-hour rule through camp.
College football in the spring does present some concerns.
“I’m iffy on the idea of playing in the spring,” Bilodeau said. “The positives are obviously we get to play football. The negatives are that Ohio State, Penn State and the big programs are against it because a lot of their best players won’t play because of the NFL Draft. Also, the thought of a major injury occurring in the spring and that carrying over to the fall and causing you to miss the fall is very concerning to me.”
Bilodeau wasn’t the only local product effected by Tuesday’s Big Ten decision. Former Louisa County standout Brandon Smith was expected to compete for a starting linebacker spot this fall at Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker was listed as the starting “Sam” linebacker for the Nittany Lions heading into fall practice. Penn State declined to make Smith available for comment regarding the Big Ten decision, but his father, Rico Smith, said he was unfazed by the announcement.
“There was really no reaction, to be honest,” Rico said. “Brandon generally keeps neutral in situations like this. He knows he has no control over the situation. He has to prepare for what’s next in terms of school and football.”
The viability of a spring college football season remains to be seen, but Rico Smith said his son will continue focusing on what he can control.
“We are all disappointed,” Rico Smith said. “I feel bad for the coaches and the players, but you just got to keep pushing forward.”
