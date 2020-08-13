Former Woodberry star Kyle Bilodeau has concerns about a potential spring football season

Kyle Bilodeau returned to the Purdue University campus in June for voluntary workouts to get a head start in preparation for the 2020 college football season.

The redshirt freshman tight end's excitement was dampened Tuesday afternoon, when the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel all fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Bilodeau, a former Woodberry Forest standout. “We’ve all seen what’s been floating around Twitter, so we were kind of expecting it. However, it was still shocking when we got the official news.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren acknowledged that cancelling the fall sports season was a painstaking and difficult decision, but said it was made to protect the mental and physical health and welfare of the conference’s student-athletes.

“While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts and their participation through our conversations to this point,” Warren said in a statement on Tuesday. “Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it’s safe to do so.”