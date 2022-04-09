Former William Monroe star Sam Brunelle transferring to Virginia

Sam Brunelle is coming home.

The former William Monroe High School star announced on Saturday that is joining the Virginia women's basketball team as a transfer.

"The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back," Brunelle wrote in a social media post announcing the move. "I'm coming HOME."

Brunelle joins the Cavaliers after playing three seasons at Notre Dame. Due to the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brunelle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cavaliers.

This past season, Brunelle saw action in 32 games for the Fighting Irish, averaging 6.8 points per game. She scored a season-high 20 points in Notre Dame's season-opening win over Ohio and followed that up with seven more double-digit scoring performances to help Notre Dame finish with a 24-9 record and reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Brunelle played in 17 games during her sophomore season at Notre Dame, averaging 8.7 points per game off the bench.

Brunelle had a stellar freshman season for the Fighting Irish, averaging 13.9 points per game, which ranked first among freshman in the ACC, while starting all 31 games. She had six 20-plus-point performances and scored in double figures in 23 games en route to being named to the All-ACC Freshman team.

Prior to joining the Notre Dame women's basketball program, Brunelle put together one of the best high school basketball careers in Central Virginia history at William Monroe. During her four years with the Greene Dragons, Brunelle scored 2,229 points, pulled down 1,272 rebounds and earned numerous accolades, including being named a McDonald's All-American in 2019.

During her senior season at William Monroe, Brunelle returned from a foot injury to help the Dragons win their first regional championship since 1987. Brunelle built up a strong local following during her high school career, with many of William Monroe's games being played in front of packed gyms.

That strong local support continued for Brunelle after she joined the Fighting Irish. During Brunelle's freshman season, a large contingent of fans came to cheer her on when Notre Dame visited John Paul Jones Arena for a matchup with Virginia. Brunelle shined individually in that game, finishing with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Now those fans will have the opportunity to cheer Brunelle on at John Paul Jones regularly as she and the Cavaliers try to find success under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

