Like many aspiring swimmers, Remedy Rule has watched the Summer Olympics every four years, dreaming of one day having a chance to compete in the Games.

Rule will make that dream a reality later this month in Tokyo as a member of the Philippines' Olympic swim team.

“I don’t think it will feel fully real until I am on the plane to Tokyo,” Rule said. “I’ve had this dream to compete in the Olympics when I first began swimming. I remember watching the Beijing Olympics, cheering Michael Phelps on through the television as he went for his eight gold [medals] when I was 11. To compete in the Olympics has been my dream goal for over half my life that’s pushed me year after year, that’s brought me to high school state championships, D1 NCAAs, professional swimming and now it’s a dream come true.”

During her distinguished high school career at Western Albemarle, Rule won seven individual state championships, with three coming in the 100 butterfly, while helping the Warriors win four team titles. After graduating from Western, Rule continued her swimming career at the University of Texas, where she was a two-time All-American and a 13-time Big 12 champion.

Rule got experience on the international stage when she represented the Philippines at 2019 World Championships as well as the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where she captured silver in the 200 butterfly (2:10.99) and bronze in the 200 freestyle (2:01.64).

Unlike the U.S., the Philippines does not hold Olympic trials for its athletes. Instead, the country offered invitations to athletes that have met Olympic qualifying standards at approved meets such as the World Championships during the time period of March 1, 2019 through June 27 of 2021. At those events, athletes must have meet either standard FINA A or B cuts.

Rule had a FINA B cut and accumulated enough FINA points in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly out of any Filipino female swimmer to earn a spot on the Olympic team.

“When I received the official letter of invitation, I couldn’t stop smiling and my body was filled with adrenaline,” Rule said. “I went on a celebratory sunset paddle boarding outing with one of my friends to celebrate and help get out my adrenaline.”

Rule's selection to the Philippines' Olympic team marked the culmination of a whirlwind two-year journey that included competing in the International Swim League, trying to train during a global pandemic and making the decision to retire from swimming following the Olympic Games.

Training for the Olympics was a roller-coaster experience for Rule, both physically and emotionally. Prior to the pandemic, she traveled to Australia for a training trip in mid-March of 2020. A government-imposed lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases forced her to fly back home to Virginia.

“It was the longest time I had been out of the water since I began swimming year-round at the age of 10,” she said. “I was out of the pool for 70 days. I took up running, biking and incorporating more cardio in my weight training. I also exercised with Nike Training Club (mainly Yoga), YouTube Channels and Insanity.”

Emotionally, adjusting to pandemic restrictions was just as tough.

“I loved the life I was living pre-COVID and it was taken away,” Rule said. “It was challenging adjusting to life during the pandemic and it was okay to grieve. I had lost something, but I still had so much to be grateful for. To help re-frame my perspective of what I was going through, I began and ended each day with a 10-item gratitude list.”

When the Olympic Games were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rule had a decision to make. After some time to think, she opted to continue swimming and began her training at the University of Texas.

“I had planned to retire post-2020 Olympics, so committing to another full year took some time to get used to,” she said. “It was mentally challenging getting back into the pool. There was so much uncertainty about the future and getting back into swimming shape after two months away was not easy. But there was much to be grateful for. I had a place to train. I was back with my coaches and friends and the people in my life and I had my health.”

Late last year, Rule added to her Olympic preparations by participating in the International Swim League, a professional swim organization based in Budapest, Hungary, that included teams from the North America, Canada, Europe and Asia. Rule swam for the D.C. Trident and finished second in the 200 fly at the American Derby with a time of 2:05.38.

“I made life-long friends in the International Swim League,” Rule said. “Our pandemic stories and lifestyles were similar, having the same background as professional athletes and I felt like I could easily share and connect with my teammates. It was also my first-ever trip to Europe.”

All of that training and preparation has led to Tokyo.

Rule is scheduled to compete in the 100 butterfly and the 200 butterfly for the Philippines in Olympics.

“The 100 butterfly is the first day, so I’m looking forward to competing in that first race,” Rule said. “My 200 butterfly is my better event, a little later on in the meet, so I am looking forward to having experienced the meet and simply to have another event to compete in at the Olympics.”

Rule also is excited about taking in all the pomp and circumstance that goes along with being an Olympic athlete, including the always memorable opening ceremonies.

“One of the things I find so special about the Olympics is how all different sports and all different countries come together,” Rule said. “It will be surreal walking with my Filipino countrymates and all the other countries, especially after the tumultuous past year the world has gone through.”

Rule said the continued support from family and friends in Virginia and former teammates with the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club and Western Albemarle swim team has been overwhelming and helped her achieve her Olympic dream.

“Swimming — and life — has its ups and downs and I’ve felt supported by my community back in Virginia. Swimming for my high school team at Western Albemarle showed me how much fun competing as a team can be and how that team environment can elevate my swimming performance."

Rule hopes to elevate her performance to a new level in Tokyo.

“I want to finish my races knowing I gave it my all and that I did my best and enjoyed racing at the pinnacle of my sport,” Rule said.

After the Olympics, Rule plans to explore a new passion, marine science. She’s enrolled in graduate school at the University of Miami to pursue a Masters of Professional Science, which includes two semesters of course work and a subsequent internship.

Rule’s main focus will include coral reef restoration and preservation. The program features a lot of field-based work, including scuba diving, research classes, small-boat handling classes and field trips into environments that are studied in class for hands-on work.

“The University of Miami has a 'rescue a reef' program where scientists break off fragments of reefs to grow in the lab,” Rule explained. “The fragments grow quicker and then once they reach a certain size, they are placed on this Christmas tree-looking thing in the ocean. These corals continue growing and then on the out-planting days, citizens and scientists are invited on a diving day where these corals are then replanted back onto the coral reefs. I’d be interested in working with Rescue a Reef and open to other reef restoration projects like it.”

Exploring a career in marine science is a perfect transition for Rule.

“I actually got into swimming and marine biology the same way,” she said. “My parents love going on tropical beach vacations and they wanted me to be safe in the water. So, I was put into swim lessons at a young age and exposed to marine life. I fell in love with swimming and I fell in love with the ocean. I love snorkeling, surfing and freediving, so I’ll always be swimming in some capacity in the water.”

Regardless of what happens in Tokyo, Rule is pleased with where her swimming journey has taken her.

“I’ve been able to do much of what I’ve wanted to in swimming,” Rule said. “It also has to do with the mindset I have cultivated for myself. Of course, I want to reach my goals. I don’t work hard and dedicate my time to not to reach them, but I know my worth is not based on what I accomplish. It’s how I carry myself. It’s how I treat those around me and it’s how I do my best every day, giving myself grace when my best looks different on different days.”

