Former Western Albemarle swimmer Remedy Rule competing professionally for DC Trident

“She texted me on Monday, Nov. 12, I signed on Tuesday and then flew out Thursday to compete Saturday and Sunday for DC Trident,” she explained. “It was truly a whirlwind experience in the bests way possible. I felt welcomed by the entire swim team and staff. I have also been to countless swim meets in my life and that weekend was the most fun I had ever had at a swim meet.”

The ISL has teams all over the world and each team competes in four meets, plus playoffs. Eight of the 10 teams advance to the semifinals and the top 4 advance to the finals. There’s a total prize pool of $8 million and payouts are apportioned by results.

“There also aren’t many opportunities for swimmers to be paid,” Rule said. “A handful of meets a year offer prize money, although it’s usually the same few people raking in the majority of the money. There’s the cost of traveling to those meets. National team swimmers may be paid stipends by their federation, but that’s usually just to cover living expenses.”

In 2019, Rule was part of a DC Trident team that consisted of Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Natalie Coughlin. Rule said the experience was overwhelming.