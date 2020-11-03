Former Western Albemarle swimmer Remedy Rule competing professionally for DC Trident

Two of Remedy Rule’s passions are swimming and travel.
The former Western Albemarle High School swimmer is getting an opportunity to pursue both as a member of DC Trident in the International Swim League.
“There is something about swimming that bonds you to your teammates,” Rule said. “My club team, my high school team, my college team, my Philippines team and my DC Trident team all have team members on it that have become life-long friends. Swimming has given me a family well beyond my immediate biological family.”
It’s been quite a ride for Rule, who took up swimming early but didn’t start swimming competitively until she was 10 years old.
“My parents enjoy going to tropical beach locations for family vacation and they wanted me to be safe in the water,” Rule said. “So, about the same time I learned to walk, I also learned to swim. The swim instructor commented on how quickly I picked up swimming and recommended I join the summer swim team. For several years, swimming was just something I did in between soccer and basketball seasons. I wanted to be just like Mia Hamm.”
But Rule's excitement for the pitch took a back seat to the pool starting in 2006, when Ryan Sprang became her swim coach with the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club and channeled her love of swimming.
“Swimming became more and more important to me,” she said. “Coach Sprang’s passion for swimming reeled me in and less than a year later, I committed to swimming year round, choosing swimming over all my other sports, including soccer. Ever since then, my passion has only built and my dreams to become a professional soccer player morphed into being a collegiate swimmer and then a professional swimmer, which didn’t really exist until about a year ago with the International Swim League.”
In high school, Rule transferred to Western Albemarle because her previous school didn’t have a program. At Western, she won state titles in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“I felt a lot of pride representing Western Albemarle, especially at the state level, where the women’s team won six consecutive years, including four being in my time at Western,” Rule said. “Racing for a cause bigger than myself was very special to me. I am also still friends with some of my Western teammates.”
Rule parlayed a successful high school career to a collegiate opportunity at the University of Texas. She swam all four years for the Longhorns and was twice named an All-American.
“I have fond memories of dual meets, especially with rivals such as Texas A&M and the best teams in the country, like Cal-Berkeley and Stanford. Dual meets taught me how to race, even when I didn’t feel the best,” Rule said. “We would have a hard week of training, travel to school across the country and then have to race, not to mention, balancing school work. The meets taught me the importance of getting my hand on the wall before the swimmer beside me — simply racing.”
After college, Rule continued to shine in the pool.
Rule represented the Philippines at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. She broke the Filipino national record in both the 100-and 200-meter butterfly and was expected to compete for a spot on the Philippines Olympic team this past summer prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, she has also competed internationally in the Philippine National Open and the South East Asian Games.
“It’s been a joy meeting other Filipino swimmers and the Filipino swimming staff,” Rule said. “I felt so welcomed and loved joining the Filipino swimming community. I am proud to represent the Philippines in the ISL and in this upcoming Olympic year."
Rule hopes represent the Philippines in Tokyo next summer.
"Competing in the Olympics would be a dream come true," Rule said. "It doesn’t seem real that I have a very real legitimate shot to represent the Philippines in the Olympics. It’s the reason that pushes me to give my best every day.”
In late 2019, Rule remembers watching the first few meets of the inaugural ISL season and wondered if it was too late to be drafted. Two weeks later, DC Trident coach Cyndi Gallagher texted Rule to see if she would be interested in joining the team to replace a swimmer who had dropped out of an upcoming meet.
“She texted me on Monday, Nov. 12, I signed on Tuesday and then flew out Thursday to compete Saturday and Sunday for DC Trident,” she explained. “It was truly a whirlwind experience in the bests way possible. I felt welcomed by the entire swim team and staff. I have also been to countless swim meets in my life and that weekend was the most fun I had ever had at a swim meet.”
The ISL has teams all over the world and each team competes in four meets, plus playoffs. Eight of the 10 teams advance to the semifinals and the top 4 advance to the finals. There’s a total prize pool of $8 million and payouts are apportioned by results.
“There also aren’t many opportunities for swimmers to be paid,” Rule said. “A handful of meets a year offer prize money, although it’s usually the same few people raking in the majority of the money. There’s the cost of traveling to those meets. National team swimmers may be paid stipends by their federation, but that’s usually just to cover living expenses.”
In 2019, Rule was part of a DC Trident team that consisted of Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Natalie Coughlin. Rule said the experience was overwhelming.
“After college, there isn’t many opportunities to be on a team, so the ISL provides an opportunity for more swimmers to have longer swim careers and to be classified as a professional swimmer,” Rule said. “It’s amazing being on a team again at this such high level. I remember last year when I represented DC Trident, we talked about what the league meant to us during our last team meeting. So many of the swimmers shared that the league reminded them why they fell in love with the sport, made them love swimming again.”
After the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed because of the pandemic, Rule reached out to DC Trident general manager Kaitlin Sandino about returning to team for the 2020 season.
“When I was told I had been re-drafted, I could not stop smiling and did a happy dance sharing the news with my family,” Rule said. “It was a great thing to look forward to and work towards during the pandemic, especially since the Olympics had been postponed.”
Rule competed last weekend for DC Trident in Hungary in the ISL semifinals. She finished seventh in the 100 and 200 butterfly. She also was part of a 4x100-meter relay team that placed fourth.
“I felt like I had more fast swimming left in me post-college,” Rule said. “Both the Philippines and the ISL gave me the opportunity and a reason bigger than myself to continue competing. I love swimming for myself, but swimming for a team and my country brings out that extra gear. It also makes swimming so much more fun. I love all the connections I’ve made with the people on the Philippines team and DC Trident.”
The former Western Albemarle standout is happy to be back in the pool again.
“My favorite part of competing in the league has been the people,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to race against the best swimmers in the world and also get to know them as humans."
