Former Western Albemarle standout Jack Eliason broke four minutes in the mile for the first time in his illustrious running career on Sunday evening at the Virginia High Performance meet, the Cavaliers' last home meet of the season.

The UVa third-year athlete blazed through the first half mile in less than two minutes en route to a speedy 3:59.64 clock stopper. The hometown crowd went wild cheering for the Crozet native, who becomes only the fourth former Central Virginia high school track athlete to dip below the historic barrier as a collegiate racer.

“I am just so fortunate and honored to be a Virginia Cavalier and represent such a great group of men and women on this team” said Eliason following the performance.

The sub-four-minute mile put a cap on an impressive finish to the 2023 season for Eliason, who posted consecutive personal bests over the course of three meets in the 1,500 meters (3:42.07), the 5,000 meters (13:47.07) and now the mile.

Eliason becomes Virginia Coach Vin Lananna’s seventh current athlete to break the magical sub-four-minute mark, joining talented teammates Conor Murphy, Gary Martin, James Donahue, Nate Mountain Wes Porter and Yasin Sado.

"Jack Eliason was excellent in the mile," Lananna said, "and it was a special moment to see him join six of his teammates who have gone under four minutes."

That speedy septet has been appropriately dubbed “The Super Seven” and the ACC Track & Field Championships are next up for these blazing tracksters on May 11-13 in Raleigh, N.C.