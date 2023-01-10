Former Virginia WR Kemp IV commits to Nebraska

Another former Virginia standout has found a new program to play for.

Late Monday, ex-Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV committed to Nebraska.

He announced his decision on Twitter with a photo of him wearing a red Cornhuskers No. 1 jersey and holding up white Nebraska jerseys with the numbers 41 and 15 as a tribute to fallen Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, who wore those respective numbers at UVa before the tragic November shooting in Charlottesville took their lives.

During his five seasons with the Cavaliers, Kemp was a steady target for ex-quarterback Brennan Armstrong. In 50 career games, Kemp, a former star at Highland Springs High School, hauled in 192 catches for 1,774 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned punts regularly for the Hoos.

After this past season ended, Kemp declared for the NFL Draft but that was before all UVa seniors whose eligibility would’ve expired in 2022 were granted an extra season to play – because of the shooting – by the NCAA. The Cavaliers’ final two games this past fall were canceled in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In his final go-around with the Cavaliers, Kemp dealt with an illness that caused him to miss games against Old Dominion and Syracuse in September and then he suffered an ankle injury in his return to the field against Duke. That ankle issue forced him to miss the next week against Louisville.

But once he put those problems behind him, he was productive again. Over the last three weeks of the season, he recorded 11 catches for 83 yards.

His best season was the previous campaign, though, when he tallied 100-yard performances against North Carolina and Virginia Tech and when he had at least six catches in eight of UVa’s 12 games while thriving alongside Armstrong in the air raid offense the Cavaliers used to run.

Kemp joins Armstrong, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and offensive lineman John Paul Flores as notable players to find new destinations. Unlike Armstrong, Cypress and Flores, though, Kemp is departing the Atlantic Coast Conference. Armstrong, Cypress and Flores are staying in the league. This past Saturday, Armstrong committed to N.C. State and then on Sunday, Flores pledged to Louisville while Cypress decided on Florida State earlier this month.

At Nebraska, Kemp will spend his final season with a team overhauling after it fired former coach Scott Frost last season and hired new coach Matt Rhule in late November. Rhule, the ex-Carolina Panthers coach and ex-headman at Baylor and Temple, has retooled the roster by landing eight transfers including Kemp and former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims.