Former Virginia stars Heath Miller and Herman Moore on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Virginia standouts Heath Miller and Herman Moore are on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday.

Moore and Miller are among the 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks on the 2023 ballot.

The hall of fame ballot has been submitted to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the class will be made in early 2023.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Miller, who is from Richlands in Southwest Virginia, played tight end at Virginia from 2001 to 2004. In 2004, Miller was named a unanimous first team All-American and won the Mackey Award, which is given to the nation’s best tight end. He also was named a third team All-American in 2003 and a freshman All-American in 2002.

A three-time All-ACC performer, Miller set the UVa tight end records for career receptions (144), yards (1,703) and TDs (20). He declared for the 2005 NFL Draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. He went on to play for Pittsburgh for 11 seasons before retiring in 2015.

Moore, who is from Danville, was a wide receiver at Virginia from 1988 to 1990. During his three seasons in Charlottesville, Moore caught 114 passes for 2,504 yards and 27 touchdowns. He holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) with a minimum of 105 catches.

In 1990, he was a consensus first-team All-American and placed sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Moore went on to play 12 years in the NFL, including his first 11 seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he caught 670 passes for 9,174 yards and had 62 touchdown receptions.

If they are chosen for induction, Miller and Moore would join five other former UVa players who have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The most recent inductee was All-America safety Anthony Poindexter, who was a member of the 2020 class. UVa’s other inductees include: Bill Dudley (inducted in 1956), Tom Scott (1979), Joe Palumbo (1999) and Jim Dombrowski (2008). Former Cavalier head coaches who have been inducted into the Hall include Earle “Greasy” Neale (1967), Frank Murray (1983) and George Welsh (2004).

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.